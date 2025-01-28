Rockland Public Library will screen the documentary “Bulls and Saints” by Rodrigo Dorfman and Peter Eversoll at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in collaboration with PBS’ “POV” series. This event is free and open to all.
After 20 years of living in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home. Little do they know it will be the most difficult journey of their lives. Set between the backdrop of the rodeo rings of North Carolina and the spellbinding Mexican hometown they long for, “Bulls and Saints” is a love story of reverse migration, rebellion and redemption. “Bulls and Saints” was co-produced by Nuevo South, LLC and Firelight Media in association with American Documentary/POV and Latino Public Broadcasting, with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
This program will be shown simultaneously in the library’s Community Room and via Zoom. The library is located at 80 Union St. For more information or for links to attend via Zoom, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. on Feb. 6.
