Gov. Janet Mills is set to deliver a State of the Budget Address to a joint session of the Legislature at 7 p.m. Tuesday, kicking off negotiations over the final two-year budget of her two terms in office.

The annual speech, which is called a State of the State Address in off-budget years, is sure to include appeals for the Legislature to support the governor’s budget priorities, including free community college tuition and continued state support for public education.

Mills unveiled her budget proposals earlier this month. Republicans immediately panned her proposal, which increases state revenues, saying at a news conference that they would not support any budget that increases taxes. And the spending plan has drawn criticism from some progressive advocates and a muted response from her own party, with leaders saying they plan to carefully review her proposal.

Mills proposed a $11.6 billion budget — a $1.1 billion increase over the current two-year budget. It includes tax increases and program cuts to close a structural gap of $450 million, as historically large increases in state revenue driven by pandemic assistance has worked its way through the economy and the costs of new programs and services increase.

To generate revenue, Mills has proposed reducing or eliminating tax break for wealthier retirees and increasing or creating new taxes, including increasing the cigarette take by a $1 a pack to $3 a pack; increasing the adult use cannabis sales tax by 40% to 14%; adding streaming services, such as Netflix, Spotify and Zoom, subject to state sales tax; and taxing private ambulance services and imposing a 70-cent on prescriptions to generate more federal revenue.

To scale back costs, Mills has proposed freezing cost-of-living increases for direct care workers, reducing Medicaid reimbursements to larger hospitals, ending food assistance to noncitizens who have work permits but are unemployed and reducing state subsidies for child care providers. She has also targeted new programs that have not be fully implemented.

Mills said the adjustments are needed to protect bipartisan and voter-approved investments made since she took office. Those include voter-approved directives to expand the state’s Medicaid program, known as MaineCare, and to provide 55% of public school funding. Other existing initiatives in need of additional funding include free meals for students, providing 5% revenue sharing with municipalities and two years of free community college.

