Old Bristol Historical Society is hosting a Zoom presentation on Maine’s role in the history of slavery in the United States at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. In collaboration with Lincoln County Historical Association, the historical society will welcome local author Carol Gardner. She will discuss her forthcoming book, “The Divided North: Black and White Families in the Age of Slavery.”

Maine author Carol Gardner. Courtesy of Old Bristol Historical Society

“The Divided North” chronicles the lives of two Maine families: the Rubys, who were well-known anti-slavery activists and Underground Railroad operatives; and the Gordons, who were prominent ship masters — among them the only American executed for participating in the transatlantic slave trade. The experiences of these families reveal what it meant to live in a free state during the age of slavery.

Gardner earned a Ph.D. in English from Johns Hopkins University and taught at Johns Hopkins, Wake Forest and Florida State Universities. She has published fiction and nonfiction in a wide variety of books and periodicals, and is the author of the 2019 narrative history “The Involuntary American: A Scottish Prisoner’s Journey to the New World.” She lives in Alna.

Register for this free event at lincolncountyhistory.org/event/carol-gardner.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
lincoln county maine, maine history, Times Record, Times Record News

Related Stories
Latest Articles