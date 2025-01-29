Old Bristol Historical Society is hosting a Zoom presentation on Maine’s role in the history of slavery in the United States at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. In collaboration with Lincoln County Historical Association, the historical society will welcome local author Carol Gardner. She will discuss her forthcoming book, “The Divided North: Black and White Families in the Age of Slavery.”

“The Divided North” chronicles the lives of two Maine families: the Rubys, who were well-known anti-slavery activists and Underground Railroad operatives; and the Gordons, who were prominent ship masters — among them the only American executed for participating in the transatlantic slave trade. The experiences of these families reveal what it meant to live in a free state during the age of slavery.

Gardner earned a Ph.D. in English from Johns Hopkins University and taught at Johns Hopkins, Wake Forest and Florida State Universities. She has published fiction and nonfiction in a wide variety of books and periodicals, and is the author of the 2019 narrative history “The Involuntary American: A Scottish Prisoner’s Journey to the New World.” She lives in Alna.

Register for this free event at lincolncountyhistory.org/event/carol-gardner.

