Comedy

Friday 1/31 & Saturday 2/1

Will Burkart: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Thursday 2/6

Free Showcase Thursday: 7 p.m., followed by open mic, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Ongoing

“Comics Against Humanity”: Audience plays trivia with stand-up comedians, 7 p.m., Thursday, Hi-Fidelity Brewing, 200 Anderson St., Portland. 18-plus. hifidelitybeer.com

“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesday, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 1/31

“American Bedroom”: Barbara Peacock, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

“Wild and Precious Life”: Claire Loon Baldwin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Through 2/1

“Who Knows What Grows in the Morning Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

“5.5” and “Phone Photos”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. covestreetarts.com

Saturday 2/1-Sunday 2/23

“Contemporaries, a Group Exhibition of Visual Art “: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Thursday 2/6-Friday 2/28

“February Greenhut Artists Group Exhibit”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Friday 2/1-Saturday 3/22

“Collective Marks; Six Years of Print”: By Running With Scissors Art Studio, SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. rwsartstudios.com/collectivemarks

Through 2/16

“Spark of Life: Abstraction, Microscopy and Discovery”: UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries

Through 3/15

“Color Therapy”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. covestreetarts.com

Through 5/3

“Love Unfolded”: By Yarmouth Arts Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Film

Friday 1/31

“Christopher Robin” (2018): Rated PG, 11 a.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“DIG! XX” (2024): 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Saturday 2/1

“The Thing From Another World” (1951): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Through 2/2

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (2024): Rated PG-13, Persian with English subtitles, 4 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Sunday 2/2

“Join or Die” (2023): Rated PG, 2 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. Free, registration encouraged. woodfordscorner.org

Monday 1/3

“Small Things Like These” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Wednesday 2/5

“Hail Mafia!” (1965): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Thursday 2/6

“A Traveler’s Needs” (2024): English, French and Korean with English subtitles, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Friday 2/7 & Saturday 2/8

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $22 students; $28 at door, $25 students. statetheatreportland.com

Friday 2/7-Thursday 2/13

“No Other Land” (2024): Arabic, Hebrew and English with English subtitles, 2 and 6 p.m. Friday, noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6 Friday; $10, $7 students other days. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Music

Friday 1/31

“Clash of the Titans, Lady Gaga vs. Chappell Roan”: Audience votes on cover performances, 8 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. oxbowbeer.com

Drive-By Truckers: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $38 advance, $45 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Julia Gagnon: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Womps; Oodelally; Ladybrain and Friends: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org

Gimme Gimme Disco: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 18-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 2/1

Wind Quintet; Diane Walsh: 2 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $23-$45.50. Pay-what-you-can available. porttix.com

“Jane Love’s Collage Party”: Guests do crafts with musical entertainment by Bicentennial Memorial Accordion Choir, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $12.52 advance, $18 at door. Pay-what-you-can available. mayostreetarts.org

Van Voorst Jazz Trio: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $12 students. cadenzafreeport.com

King Kyote; Keenan Hendricks: 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. space538.org

Sheridan Rúitín: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $30. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org

Sicard Hollow: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Slowdive: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $37 advance, $45 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Tricky Britches: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $24.50 advance, $29.50 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ace Frehley: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $49.50-$59.50. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Sunday 2/2

“Beethoven Lives Upstairs”: Performed by Portland Symphony Orchestra, 2:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $10. porttix.com

Della Mae: 4 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Palaver Strings Beehive Chamber series: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. Pay-what-you-can available. mayostreetarts.org

Jerry Cantrell: 8 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $65.50-$79.50. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Steely Dead: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Tuesday 2/4

Kahil El’Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. space538.org

Bay Ledges: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Wednesday 2/5

Blackberry Smoke: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40-$65. statetheatreportland.com

Thursday 2/6

Renaissance Voices: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free. porttix.com

Contra-Tiempo: Performed by Portland Symphony Orchestra, 2:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $36.50-$74.50. porttix.com

Atmosphere: 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Cold Chocolate; Ben Cosgrove: 7:30 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $15 advance, $17 at door. oxbowbeer.com

Friday 2/7

Alma June and the Persian Cats: 7 p.m., Novel Book Bar and Café, 643 Congress St., Portland. Free. novelmaine.com

Arcadia Band: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Czarna Wolgastar Intergalactic Balkan Surf Jazz Trio: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. Pay-what-you-can available. mayostreetarts.org

S.C.O.B.Y.; Megan From Work; Sowing; Caras Collateral: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org

Sans Souci: Jerry Garcia tribute band, 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 2/7 & Saturday 2/8

Funkationland: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30.50 advance, $40.50 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ongoing

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.org

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Through 2/1

“How May I Help You?”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Saturday 2/1-Sunday 2/23

“Pete the Cat”: 10 and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, ASL-interpreted shows 11 a.m. Feb. 8 and 15, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/petethecat

Through 2/9

“A Delicate Balance”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 5 p.m. Feb. 2, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-want. madhorse.com

Through 2/23

“Murder on the Links”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 3:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, additional show 2 p.m. Feb. 17, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25-47 Jan. 29 and 30, $35-$73 Saturday and Sunday, $30-$67 all others, discounts for ages 65-plus and students. portlandstage.org

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: Monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Friday 1/31

Emily Austin author talk: “We Could Be Rats,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Monday 2/3

John Sayles author talk: “To Save the Man,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Tuesday 2/4

Sabrina Sholts author talk: “The Human Disease: How We Create Pandemics, From Our Bodies to Our Beliefs,” by Smithsonian Curator of Biological Anthropology Sabrina Sholts, 2 p.m., virtual, hosted by Topsham Public Library. libraryc.org/topshamlibrary

Tess Chakkalakal book launch: “A Matter of Complexion: The Life and Fictions of Charles W. Chesnutt,” 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Wednesday 2/5

Laurie Frankel author talk: “Family Family,” 2:30 p.m., hybrid online and at Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, 1342 Congress St., Portland. $10 suggested donation. Registration required. mainejewish.org

Lida Maxwell author talk: “Rachel Carson and the Power of Queer Love,” 7 p.m., Longfellow Books, 1 Monument Way, Portland. longfellowbooks.com

Thursday 2/6

Sarah Perry author talk: “Sweet Nothings,” collection of essays, 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland. printbookstore.com

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org

Cookbook Club: Recipe tasting, 5:30 p.m., third Wednesday, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Registration required. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Cook the Book: Cook and share a recipe from a cookbook, 5:30 p.m., second Monday, September to June, Wescustago Hall/Community Center, 120 Memorial Higihway, North Yarmouth. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. kgreenlee@cumberlandmaine.com

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Podcast Brew Crew: 6:30 p.m., first Thursday, Well & Good Brewing Co., 173 Cumberland Road, North Yarmouth. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Saturday Morning Book Chat: 10 a.m., first Monday, Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. smazur@cumberlandmaine.com

Short Story Discussion Group: 10 a.m., every other Monday, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. events@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, October to June, Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. kgreenlee@cumberlandmaine.com

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Tuesday Morning Book Group: 11 a.m., first Tuesday, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. askSPL@scarboroughlibray.org

Thursday Book Group: 11 a.m. or 3 p.m., last Thursday, September to May, Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. kgreenlee@cumberlandmaine.com

Wednesday Book Group: 1 p.m., second Wednesday, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. reference@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Wednesday Evening Book Group: 5 p.m., second Wednesday, hybrid, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. askSPL@scarboroughlibray.org

