SCARBOROUGH—For Cheverus’ boys basketball team, Tuesday evening at Alumni Gymnasium was a trap game in the making.

Coming off an inspirational victory at reigning Class AA state champion Windham, facing the dangerous, upset-minded Scarborough Red Storm with powerhouse South Portland up next, the Stags have let down and suffered a costly defeat.

Instead, Cheverus saved its best play for when it mattered most and kept the good times rolling.

Sharpshooting Scarborough rode a pair of 3-pointers from junior Adam Fitzgerald and a late transition 3 from junior Carter Blanche to a 19-13 lead after one quarter, then went up by as many as 14 points, as a layup from junior Reed Thurrell capped a dizzying 22-2 run for a 29-15 lead.

But the Stags settled in, cut the deficit to seven, 31-24, at the half, then played the second half like the champions they hope to become.

Cheverus came all the way back to take a short-lived lead on a dunk from senior standout Leo McNabb, but the Red Storm went back in front, 43-39, heading for the final stanza.

There, the Stags got the job done simply, getting to the rim time and again.

A layup from senior Shema Rwaganje with 6:19 to play highlighted an 8-0 run that gave Cheverus the lead for good and McNabb scored eight points down the stretch to help the Stags prevail, 59-54.

McNabb scored a game-high 24 points as Cheverus improved to 12-3 on the season, dropping Scarborough to 7-8 in the process.

“I was concerned about a letdown psychologically and emotionally, but I thought we did a nice job of bouncing back,” Stags coach Richie Ashley said. “I made that an emphasis. I didn’t want the kids looking forward to South Portland.”

Back and forth

While Cheverus has lived up to billing as one of the teams to beat in Class AA North this season, Scarborough has shown the ability to beat anyone on a given night, but has also suffered some tough losses in Class AA South.

The Red Storm started fast, downing host Bonny Eagle (67-50) and visiting Portland (61-53) before losing at home to South Portland (67-49) and Thornton Academy (66-59, in overtime). After beating visiting Gorham in a regional final rematch (63-57) and visiting Sanford (48-42), Scarborough lost at South Portland (78-47) and Deering (50-49). The Red Storm beat highly touted Falmouth at home (64-49), then lost at Class A South power Noble (63-46) and at home to reigning Class AA champion Windham (73-70). After beating host Bangor (63-52) and Massabesic (71-39), Scarborough suffered an agonizing 50-46 loss at Gorham Friday.

The Stags, meanwhile, began the season by downing visiting Deering in overtime (66-60), host Bonny Eagle (69-35) and Portland (46-38), visiting South Portland (66-44) and visiting Bangor (79-51) before falling at home to Windham (59-55). The Stags then beat visiting Massabesic (77-36), host Edward Little (58-43) and visiting Gorham (68-40). After a 61-49 home loss to Thornton Academy, Cheverus won at Sanford (83-68) and at home against Oxford Hills (70-45). After letting a late lead slip away in a tough loss at Deering, 65-62, the Stags bounced back and earned a pivotal 66-51 victory at Windham Friday, as junior Jameson Fitzpatrick and senior reserve Aaron Goodman played leading roles.

“That was definitely a statement win, big for our team,” McNabb said. “Jameson and Aaron were amazing that game and everyone contributed.”

The teams also met a year ago in Scarborough and the Red Storm prevailed, 59-51.

Tuesday, on Scarborough’s Senior Night, Cheverus turned the tables as it controlled the critical moments of the contest.

The Red Storm, as is their wont, came out firing and struck first 24 seconds when junior EJ Herrick hit a 3.

A layup from sophomore Nicola Plalum got Cheverus on the board, but Blanche drove for a layup to make it 5-2.

The Stags then erupted for 11 straight points, as McNabb scored his first two points from the free throw line, Plalum sank a 3, senior Sammy Nzeyimana fed McNabb for a layup, Plalum scored on a putback and after Scarborough coach Phil Conley called timeout to no avail, Nzeyimana, on the fastbreak, set up Fitzpatrick for a layup and a 13-5 advantage.

Scarborough then not only matched Cheverus’ run, it eclipsed it, to quickly go back on top.

With 2:45 to play in the opening stanza, senior Noah Huntington sank a 3 to end the Red Storm’s 3 minute, 47 second scoring drought.

Fitzgerald then heated up, burying two 3s in a 41-second span, the second a step-back beauty after a steal, for a 14-13 lead.

In the final minute of the first, Blanche scored on a floater, then just before the horn, in transition, Fitzgerald fed Blanche for a 3 and a six-point advantage.

Scarborough wasn’t finished and it threatened to run away and hide in the second quarter before the Stags restored some order.

The second period began with another long 3 from Fitzgerald before a jump shot from Rwaganje ended a 4;32 drought.

The Red Storm kept coming, as senior Cam Estrella took a pass from junior Will MacDonald and made a layup, then Blanche made a layup after a steal while being fouled before adding the free throw for the old-fashioned three-point play, forcing Ashley to call timeout.

It didn’t immediately help, as Blanche set up Thurrell for a layup and a 29-15 lead with 4:31 left in the half.

Cheverus was unfazed, however, and despite having surrendered a 22-2 run, it crept back in the game.

After Fitzpatrick made a free throw, McNabb hit a jumper and Nzeyimana drove for a layup to cut the deficit to nine.

Estrella answered with a layup, but Fitzpatrick took a pass from Nzeyimana and made a layup, then, with just 2.7 seconds on the clock, two McNabb free throws pulled the Stags within seven, 31-24, at the break.

Cheverus then erased the deficit completely in the third period.

McNabb began the second half with a putback, but the Red Storm countered, as Fitzgerald set up MacDonald for a layup.

After a Fitzpatrick layup, Stags sophomore AJ Lauture blocked a shot at one end, then fed Nzeyimana for a 3 in transition before a McNabb layup (from Fitzpatrick) tied the score, 33-33, midway through the frame.

With 3:32 left, Lauture passed ahead to an open McNabb, who soared for a dunk and for the first time since the score was 13-11, Cheverus was in front.

The lead didn’t last, however, as Blanche scored on a leaner, then Estrella sank two free throws.

After Nzeyimana fed Plalum for a layup to tie it, Fitzgerald sank two free throws.

With 1:49 to go in the period, McNabb tied the score with a fadeaway jumper, but Estrella banked home a shot in traffic, then two Fitzgerald foul shots made it 43-39 in favor of the home team with just eight minutes to go.

But the Stags saved their best for last in the fourth quarter.

In a 31-second span, McNabb twice found Fitzpatrick for layups to tie the score.

Then, with 6:19 remaining, Rwaganje took a pass from Nzeyimana and made a layup to put Cheverus ahead for good, 45-43.

Plalum added two more points with a putback before a Blanche foul shot snapped an untimely 4:10 drought.

McNabb again got the ball to Fitzpatrick for a layup and after Herrick got a point back at the line, a reverse layup from McNabb with 2:31 on the clock made it 51-45 Stags.

“Our man offense is pretty good,” Ashley said. “We sometimes struggle with zone and we have to fix that. Even against zone, we have to get the ball inside the paint and good things will happen.”

Fitzgerald kept comeback hopes alive with two free throws, but McNabb countered with two of his own.

After Fitzgerald missed a 3-pointer which could have made it a one-possession game, a contested leaner from McNabb with 1:13 to go pushed Cheverus’ advantage to eight points, 55-47.

The Red Storm had one last push, as Blanche scored on a leaner and after a Stags’ turnover, Blanche drove for a layup with 50 seconds to play, cutting the deficit to four.

But Nzeyimana got a point back at the line 25 seconds later and after both Huntington and Herrick were off target on 3-point attempts, a foul shot from Lauture with 7.4 seconds remaining made it 57-51.

Fitzgerald’s long 3 with 3.2 seconds left gave Scarborough a faint pulse, but McNabb was fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass and he slammed the door with two free throws as the Stags held on, 59-54.

“Looking past this game was a worry, but we focused in yesterday in practice and did everything we needed to do today,” McNabb said. “I think we just locked in on defense. We had to get more ball pressure and stay together as a team. When we get up-and-down, not a lot of teams can run with us and that’s just our style.”

“We’re a spurty team,” Ashley said. “Sometimes that can come back and bite you, but we knew we had a spurt in there. We just had to get it close enough to take advantage. I think we did a much better job controlling the tempo and pace in the second half. We had to get inside. I think the guys played really well. We played good defense and rebounded the ball well.”

McNabb led the way with 24 points, to go with seven rebounds and five assists.

“Leo had 16 in the second half,” Ashley said. “We were able to put him on other players defensively and that saved his legs a little bit. Guys like Sammy, Shema, AJ, Nicola were able to guard well so we didn’t have to put Leo on their best player. He’s a senior captain and there are times we have to give him a break.”

Fitzpatrick was solid again, scoring 13 points and adding five rebounds.

“(Jamo) had six points in the fourth quarter and that was huge,” Ashley said.

Plalum also wound up in double figures with 11 points (and had eight rebounds).

Nzeyimana tallied six points (and a game-high seven assists) and Rwaganje had four (to go with three rebounds and two steals), as well as a strong night defensively.

“(Shema) locked (Fitzgerald) down, that was job tonight,” said Ashley. “That kid was hitting bombs. We wanted to make it as tough on him and as tough on (Blanche) as we possibly could. They have a nice combo there with those two.”

Lauture came off the bench and finished with one point (to go with five rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots).

Cheverus enjoyed a 32-18 advantage on the glass, overcame 12 turnovers and hit 11-of-15 free throws.

Scarborough’s effort was led by Fitzgerald with 18 points and four rebounds. Blanche added 17 (to go with three assists and three rebounds), Estrella had eight (as well as five rebounds), Herrick four, Huntington three and MacDonald and Thurrell two apiece.

“Noah and Cam have done a great job for our program,” Conley said. “They played very well tonight. Estrella is playing on one knee basically, but he was battling. Noah played well defensively and made a 3.”

The Red Storm only committed eight turnovers and made 11-of-15 foul shots, but still came up just short.

“(Cheverus) played pretty well defensively in the second half and made us work for everything we got,” Conley said. “We missed some shots we normally make and we missed a few foul shots as well. You have to make foul shots in a back-and-forth battle. We had to gamble a little bit defensively once we got down.”

Stretch run

Scarborough (now ranked fourth in the Class AA South Heal Points standings) is back in action Friday at Windham. After hosting Edward Little next Tuesday, the Red Storm close at Falmouth Feb. 6.

“I have a young team,” Conley said. “Only two guys with varsity experience. We’ve been right there with the top teams in the league. We’re getting better. I always tell my guys if they give me everything they have, that’s all I can ask as a coach. What we need to do a better job of is boxing out defensively. Offensively, I think we’re fine.”

Cheverus (second to Windham in Class AA north) has another key showdown at South Portland Friday. After going to Lewiston next Tuesday, the Stags finish at home versus Portland Feb. 6.

“We just need to focus on every little thing, getting contributions from everyone,” McNabb said. “We just need a team effort, everyone doing their part.”

“We’d like to (finish first and) have a first round bye,” said Ashley. “It’s an advantage. We want to keep having fun and keep playing with emotion and playing together. We just want to keep that going and play the best we can.”

BOX SCORE

Cheverus 59 Scarborough 54

C- 13 11 15 20- 59

S- 19 12 12 11- 54

C- McNabb 8-8-24, Fitzpatrick 6-1-13, Plalum 5-0-11, Nzeyimana 2-1-6, Rwaganje 2-0-4, Lauture 0-1-1

S- Fitzgerald 4-6-18, Blanche 7-2-17, Estrella 3-2-8, Herrick 1-1-4, Huntington 1-0-3, MacDonald 1-0-2, Thurrell 1-0-2

3-pointers:

C (2) Nzeyimana, Plalum

S (7) Fitzgerald 4, Blanche, Herrick, Huntington

Turnovers:

C- 12

S- 8

Free throws

C: 11-15

S: 11-15

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

