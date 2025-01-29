Bulletin Board

Saturday 2/1

Kids Winter Ball to benefit ARRE Foundation: 3 p.m., Falmouth Congregational Church UCC, 267 Falmouth Road. Ideal for preschool and elementary children and families. $10 per person, $35 per family. bit.ly/3Wxdg2g

Friday 2/7

207 Scavenger Hunt: Visiting businesses around Portland for scavenger hunt, discounts and activities. Registration required. portlandmaine.com

Love Market: Craft and artist fair, music, food, games and more, 6-9 p.m., Woodfords Club, 179 Woodford St., Portland. woodfordscorner.org

Ongoing

Advertisement

Adult chess drop-in: 3 p.m., Saturdays. Bring a chess board if you have one. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Bath ReStore: 1 Chandler Drive. 504-9340. habitat7rivers.org

Bellows Supportive Screaming Group: 7 p.m., second Friday, East End Beach, Portland; fourth Friday, Kettle Cove, Cape Elizabeth. renewcounselingme@gmail.com

Bingo: 7 p.m., Mondays, Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6859, 687 Forest Ave., Portland. facebook.com/vfwportlandmaine

Career Center Services: 1-4 p.m., first and third Mondays, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Book an appointment at 883-4723, option 4, or email askSPL@scarboroughlibrary.org. scarboroughlibrary.org

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter: 9 a.m., second Saturday, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 133 Pleasant St., Portland. Email portlandme@citizensclimatelobby.org or visit citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Advertisement

Conversational Spanish Group: Noon, Thursdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Open to all skill levels. Register at southportlandlibrary.com.

Cribbage games: 5:45-8 p.m., Tuesdays, Scarborough Lions Club, 273 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Free. 239-2836

Critical Home Repair program: For low-income homeowners in Cumberland County. habitatportlandme.org and habitat7rivers.org

Drawing drop-ins: 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday, 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Maine Drawing Exchange, 39 Exchange St., Portland. portlandrawingroup.com

Freeport American Legion: 5:30 p.m., second Thursday, Freeport Masonic Lodge, 33 Mallett Drive. mainepost83@gmail.com

French Conversation Group: 5:30 p.m., multiple locations: first Wednesday at Baxter Memorial Library in Gorham, second Wednesday at Falmouth Memorial Library, fourth Thursday at Scarborough Memorial Library. events@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org; askSPL@scarboroughlibray.org

Advertisement

Maine Irish Heritage Trail: Self-guided historical Portland and South Portland tours, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Portland ReStore: 659 Warren Ave. 221-0047. restoreportlandmaine.org

Scarborough 55-plus Games and Gather: Coffee, snacks and games, 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Fridays, Scarborough Community Services Hub, 418 Payne Road. Free, no registration necessary. scarboroughmaine.org

Senior Bingo: Noon, Mondays, Scarborough Community Services Hub, 418 Payne Road. 55-plus, $2 at door, no registration necessary. scarboroughmaine.org

Stump Trivia: 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough; and 6 p.m., Wednesdays, 125 Western Ave., Portland. sporcle.com/events

Crafting

Ongoing

Advertisement

A Common Yarn: Textile craftsmanship group, 1-3 p.m., Thursdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Contact events@falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Calico Quilters: 7 p.m., first and third Mondays, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. Contact lclark@bates.edu.

Community Craft Night: Bring a craft or get one for $10, 4-7:30 p.m., Mondays, Freedom’s Edge Cider, 31 Diamond St., Portland. Discounted drinks for crafters. facebook.com/freedomsedgecider

Library Knitting Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, hybrid on Zoom and in-person at Scarborough Public Library. Email erowe@scarboroughlibrary.org or call 883-4723, option 5. scarboroughlibrary.org

Pine Point Quilters: 6:30 p.m., first and third Mondays, September-June, Pine Point Firehouse, 12 King St., Scarborough. lmorrill1953@gmail.com

Health

Ongoing

Advertisement

Free Age-Friendly Yoga Class: 10 a.m., Mondays, Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. fcsmaine.org

Living Well with Chronic Pain: Group workshop by Healthy Living for Me. Registration required. Contact 800-620-6036, info@healthylivingforme.org or healthylivingforme.org.

Walk with A Doc: Casual, drop-in monthly walk with Maine Medical Center staff, 4-5 p.m., third Thursday, MaineHealth Maine Medical Center, 22 Bramhall St., Portland. Free. mainehealth.org/lets-go/lets-go-walk-doc

YMCA: Free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.

Libraries

Ongoing

Chebeague Island Library: 4-8 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. 247 South Road, No. 3. cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary

Advertisement

Falmouth Memorial Library: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Freeport Community Library: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 10 Library Drive. freeportlibrary.com

Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays. 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Prince Memorial Library, Cumberland and North Yarmouth: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Portland Public Library: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Scarborough Public Library: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. 48 Gorham Road. scarboroughlibrary.org

Advertisement

South Portland Public Library: Main library (482 Broadway) open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Branch library (155 Wescott Road) open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and Sundays. southportlandlibrary.com

Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Meals

Sunday 2/2

Free community dinner: 5 p.m., First Parish in Portland Unitarian Universalist, 425 Congress St., Portland. 773-5747

Ongoing

Free community dinner: 5:30 p.m., Thursdays, Deering Center Community Church, 4 Brentwood St., Portland. To volunteer, call 773-2423. deeringcentercommunitychurch.org

Advertisement

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry: In-person shopping 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 55 Depot St., Freeport. fcsmaine.org

Scarborough Weekly Senior Lunches: 11:30 a.m., Wednesdays, SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. $8 suggested donation. scarboroughmaine.org

Souper Supper at St. Mary’s: 5-7 p.m., second and fourth Fridays, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free. smary.org/souper-supper

Parks & Nature

Ongoing

Explore Scarborough Trails: Explore local trails in Scarborough. scarboroughmaine.org

Explore South Portland Trails: Explore South Portland’s trails. southportlandlandtrust.org

Advertisement

Falmouth Land Trust: Guided hikes throughout the year, free. falmouthlandtrust.org/events

South Portland Land Trust: Outdoor events year-round. southportlandlandtrust.org

Guided Walks with Freeport Conservation Trust: Freeport Community Services, 53 Depot St., Freeport. freeportconservationtrust.org

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath: Free and open from dawn to dusk. No pets. maineaudubon.org/news

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife: Information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine: Maps to explore the state. nrcm.org

Advertisement

Scarborough Land Trust: Outdoor educational events for all, year-round. scarboroughlandtrust.org

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport: Hiking, gardening, workshops and more, free and open from dawn to dusk. wolfesneck.org

Recreation

Ongoing

American Legion Junior Archery Program: 6 p.m. every other Thursday, American Legion George T. Files Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive, Brunswick. See Facebook page or contact 721-1172 or algtfpost20@gmail.com.

Bicycle safety classes, riding clinics: Bicycle Coalition of Maine, 38 Diamond St., Portland. Free. bikemaine.org

Maine By Foot: Maps of walking trails throughout Maine, including wheelchair-accessible trails. Can be filtered by town. mainebyfoot.com

Advertisement

Pickup softball: 1 p.m., Sundays, Payson Park, Portland. All ages and skill levels. For more information, call 808-8559 or email pepsi.epsi33@gmail.com.

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club: Durham, Freeport and Pownal, meets monthly from September to April, 6 p.m., Durham Masonic Lodge (Acacia Lodge), Route 136, Durham. For more information, contact Duncan Daly at 865-6188/713-3116 or Mike Sikorski at 319-7587.

Support

Ongoing

Al Anon: Alcohol addiction recovery resources for family members and friends. 1-888-4AL-ANON. findrecovery.com/alanon_meetings/me

All-Recovery Meetings: Faith-based support for any recovery, noon Fridays, Portland Recovery Community Center, 102 Bishop St., Portland. youngpeopleinrecovery.org

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter: Helpline at 800-272-3900 available 24/7. alz.org/maine

Advertisement

Dempsey Center: Classes, workshops and groups for cancer patients and others impacted. Free, registration required. Email registration@dempseycenter.org or call 877-336-7287. dempseycenter.org

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: 8 a.m., Saturdays, 30 Liza Harmon Drive, Westbrook. Additional dates and meetings on Zoom. foodaddicts.org

Grief Walks: 6 p.m., first Monday, various locations in Greater Portland. $18. yogaforyourgrievingheart.com

Health Care and Frontline Workers: Free confidential coaching, wellness workshops and connection groups. 1-800-769-9819, workforceeap.com/strengthenme or email strengthenme@northernlight.org.

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line: Leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness Teen Text Support Line: For ages 13-24, text 207-515-8398, noon to 10 p.m. daily. namimaine.org/teentextline

Advertisement

OUT Maine: Nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ youths, connects at-risk youth with staff via phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: Virtual meetings and in-person locations around the Midcoast. oamaine.org

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine: Free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org, or call ​1-800-871-7741.

Stroke Support Group: 5:30 p.m., first Monday, New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland, 335 Brighton Ave. Contact 662-8428 or laura.young@encompasshealth.com or go to encompasshealth.com.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Weight loss support group, various locations and online. 729-6400, tops.org

The Yellow Tulip Project: Support and community for those with mental illnesses, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Advertisement

Volunteer

Ongoing

AARP Driver Safety volunteering: Roles like smart driver instructor, workshop presenter, data manager and more. aarp.org/volunteer/programs/driver-safety

Dempsey Center: Help make life better for people affected by cancer. Needed are Clayton’s House host in Portland, Reiki, community gardeners. dempseycenter.org/volunteer

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross: Review the most urgently needed positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at volunteerNNE@redcross.org or 800-464-6692.

Puppy raisers and sitters: Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind has ongoing need for people to teach basic skills and socialize puppies and for puppy sitters. maineregion@guidingeyes.net or visit guidingeyes.org/puppy-raising

Volunteer for hospice: Free training at Affinity Care of Maine’s South Portland office. Contact 870-7779 or dteague@affinitymaine.com.

Advertisement

Women Build: Habitat for Humanity program to construct affordable housing. habitatportlandme.org/womenbuild

Workshops/Talks

Saturday 2/1

“Talking Trash with ecomaine”: Discussion what can be recycled and what happens to garbage, 10 a.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Maine Irish Women and Global Entrepreneurship Panel: In celebration of St. Brigid’s Day, noon, Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. Free, registration required. maineirish.com

“Stories Aloud/Allowed”: Storytelling open mic, 2-4 p.m., Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. $5 suggested donation. Registration required. maineirish.com

Tuesday 2/4

Advertisement

“Big Conversations in 10 Minutes”: Conversations to connect with others, non-political, hosted by MECollab, 6:30 p.m., virtual via Zoom. scarboroughlibrary.org

Wednesday 2/5

“Stormy Times Call for Action”: Coffee with Casco Baykeeper series, with Rep. Arthur Bell, 8 a.m., virtual via Zoom. cascobay.org

Maine Community Foundation Scholarship Workshop: 6:30 p.m., hybrid via Zoom and at Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. All ages. scarboroughlibrary.org

Wednesdays 2/5-4/9

AARP tax aide available, Portland: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Way, Portland. Call 518-8579 to make appointment. portlandlibrary.com

Advertisement

Friday 2/7

St. Andrew Dinner: Dinner and discussion about Catholic priesthood for young men (high school and older), 6-8 p.m., St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. Free, registration required. jp2me.org/andrew

Fridays 2/7-4/11

AARP tax aide available, Falmouth: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Call 518-8579 to make appointment. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Through 4/28

“Ferris Bueller Fly Tying Club”: Presented by retired L.L.Bean instructor Rod McGarry, 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Advertisement

Ongoing

Career building, entrepreneurship and money management: Online classes by New Ventures Maine. Free, monthly schedule at newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules.

Co-Conspirators Presents “Stories Told Live”: Local storytellers, 7:15 p.m., every first Thursday, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org

Free college courses: For adult education students through Maine DOE and community college system. bit.ly/3qL5RwC

“From Farm to Table Fare”: Seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock.

Healthy Living for ME: Classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Advertisement

Interviews with the Irish in Maine: Hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center on youtube.com.

Maine Audubon: Nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization: Free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Resources and classes at mofga.org.

Songwriting Workshop: 6:30-8 p.m., first Tuesday, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Southern Maine Agency on Aging: Resources, services and education for healthy aging, in-person and remote. Call 396-6500 or email SMAAResource@yarmouth.me.us. smaaa.org

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

Advertisement

Techspresso: Help with technology, 2-3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Schedule a 15-minute appointment. Sign up at circulation desk or by phone. yarmouthlibrary.org

Wolfe’s Neck Farm: Educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

Work Permit Clinic for Asylum Seekers: Presented by Hope Acts, 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. Free, registration required. Call 207-331-7765 or email miriam@hopeacts.org to make an appointment. portlandlibrary.com

Youth

Thursdays 2/6-3/6

Introduction to Tarot for High Schoolers: Four-week course presented by professional tarot reader Morrisa Higer, 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Registration required. princememorial.org

Ongoing

Advertisement

Children’s story time: 10:30 a.m., Saturdays, during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road. cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary

Creative Movement with Portland School of Ballet: Intro to ballet for ages 4-6, 10:30 a.m., first Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

OUT Maine free youth programs: Free youth LGBTQ+ programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth.

Paws and Read with Therapy Dogs: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mondays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. All ages. Call 865-3307 to sign up for a 15-minute session or go to freeportlibrary.com.

Play Me a Story: Theater performances and workshops for ages 4-10, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $15 for a month, or specific date options. portlandstage.org

Storytime for Children: Ages 2-5, 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays, downtown Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Advertisement

Storytime with Taylor: 10:15 a.m., Mondays and Thursdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive. freeportmaine.libcal.com

Teen Video Games: 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. Fridays, downtown Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. portlandlibrary.com

Storytime at Merrill Memorial Library: 10:15 a.m., Thursdays for toddlers, Fridays for kids all ages, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

To contribute an item to the Community Calendar, go to theforecaster.net, click the Calendar heading and click Add Event.

Copy the Story Link