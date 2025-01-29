On Jan. 22, parents with small children — many of whom donned princess dresses — shuffled into the gymnasium at Brunswick Junior High School.

Dads sang along (some subtly, others boldly) to the famous Disney track “Let It Go” that played on loop as middle school actors serenaded the audience and posed for pictures with families.

The affair offered a taste of the production to come, BJHS’s “Frozen Jr.” The show — a condensed, middle school–friendly version of the hit animated film “Frozen,” which is about two sisters who save their kingdom and learn self acceptance along the way — is one of the “more ambitious” endeavors the school has produced.

Director and choreographer Megan Bosarge, who is producing the third show in her four-year tenure at the BJHS, said that the musical was part of a “growth year” for the school. With donations, volunteered time, materials and labor from locals, she said that the cast has managed to put on a bigger show compared to previous years.

“Really, this is just the epitome of what it looks like for a community to show up and support its kids,” Bosarge said. “So I just feel really proud of that and grateful. This is the most grateful I’ve felt at the start of a production.”

However, the production has not come without challenges. The school ordered a new Cyclorama — a backdrop device that can showcase special lighting or illusions on stage — for the production. However, the manufacturer said that delivery will be delayed until a week after the show closes.

“It is such a bummer, so we ended up pivoting because, you know, the show must go on in live theater,” Bosarge said. “And it’s all a good lesson in resilience.”

She said that the kids involved in the production have been “amazing.” They are mature and hard working, she said, adding that when tasks are assigned to them, they rise to the occasion.

“I just really hope that people come and see it, because the kids of worked hard and they deserve all the glory,” she said.

Life lessons learned in the process

For the kids — particularly the eighth graders — the show gives them opportunities to develop a strong work ethic, leadership experience and other life skills, especially with more people to work with.

Props Master Cooper Kitch, 13, has been on the props crew for school productions since the sixth grade. This year, she said that the process has been easier and a “lot of fun” compared to previous years doing school shows — especially in a leadership role. It’s work she plans to continue when she heads off to high school later this year.

“I think this is definitely one of the bigger productions we’ve put on — definitely one of the most ambitious,” Kitch said. “We’ve turned out pretty well — it’s really fun.”

Though a bigger cast can complicate things or make the behind the scenes work lengthy, students report that everyone works hard to produce a good show.

“It’s been running really smoothly because everybody has been doing their job,” said 13-year-old Theo Stone, who is one of two actors who plays Pabbie, a wise troll in the play. This year marks his first time in the school musical.

Stone said that the show also prepares students for life experiences. As upperclassmen, eighth graders get to be role models for the younger students, he said. On top of this, he said that stage work can also help kids with things like performance anxiety.

“It’s good [experience] for when you’re older in the workforce” Stone said. “Sometimes you have to present things to people or showcase products that you’re working on. Or if you’re a teacher, you have to present to a class. So it kind of helps with your talking skills and your communicative skills.”

Stone said that he personally does not have anxiety on stage but noted he was nervous about getting a role in his first production. However, he and other students say that classmates are supportive of each other.

“We rely on each other a lot and work together,” Stone said.

“Frozen Jr.” opened Jan. 30. There will be performances at the Coffin Gymnasium on Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. The show suggests a donation of $15 to attend.

