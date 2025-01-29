I am deeply concerned by the recent Maine House vote authorizing an ethics investigation into Rep. Lucas Lanigan. While I support holding officials accountable, the strict party-line divide — of Democrats voting in favor and Republicans voting against — raises troubling questions about the ethical priorities of the entire Legislature.

Ethics investigations should transcend politics. They exist to uphold public trust and ensure accountability, not to serve as partisan tools. When every Democrat supports an investigation and every Republican opposes it, it sends a clear message that political strategy, not ethical concern, is driving decision-making. This behavior not only undermines public confidence in the Legislature but also diminishes the credibility of the ethics process itself.

The focus should be on ensuring integrity within the institution, yet this vote has exposed a bigger problem: a Legislature more concerned with political maneuvering than with setting and enforcing ethical standards. As a constituent, I expect my representatives to act with moral courage, prioritizing transparency and accountability over party loyalty.

This situation should prompt all members of the House to reflect on their responsibility to the people of Maine. Ethical governance demands a willingness to hold colleagues accountable regardless of political affiliation. The public deserves representatives who place principle above partisanship. I urge the Legislature to rise above political tactics and demonstrate a genuine commitment to the integrity of our government.

Taylor Cook

Levant

