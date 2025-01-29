The pesticide ordinance actions of the Falmouth Town Council remind me of grievances expressed in the United States Declaration of Independence:

“… We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

The council’s unconstitutional actions:

1. Rules are different for different property owners. The rules do not apply to the town or golf course properties.

2. Rules conflict with federal guidelines.

3. Businesses are being forced to not use materials that are legal anywhere else in Maine.

The town is not listening to its citizens and the proposed actions by the Falmouth Town Council are unconstitutional.

Falmouth residents need to speak up at the Town Council meeting on Feb. 10 to protect their rights so that all property owners in Falmouth are treated equally under the Constitution.

James Solley

Falmouth

