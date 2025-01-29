Long experience has taught me that Sen. Collins does not respond directly to messages from constituents in Midcoast Maine. What she may not listen to, perhaps others will. My recent message was:
“Sen. Collins, you will be asked to extend the 2017 Trump tax cuts with even more for the wealthy and corporations. Do not do this. Expire the tax cuts for the wealthy, keep the tax cuts for the working families and increase taxes where needed on the wealthy and corporations to balance the budget. A recession is coming, and we need to ensure that the wealthy and the corporations don’t evade this one by sapping the wealth of the working families as they have done time and again.”
Let’s see where the senator votes. And hold her accountable.
Rob Whitehouse
Brunswick
