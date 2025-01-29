Next Thursday will be a special birthday for Woolwich resident Charlie Presby, the town’s Boston Post Cane recipient, who will turn 98 years old.

For over a century, towns in New England have presented their oldest residents with ceremonial canes — for those willing to accept.

Presby considers the title an honor, attributing his long life to a secret stash of Klondike bars and taking life “day by day.”

When you enter Presby’s home, the trophy is displayed in a wooden holder he cut and crafted from the timber on his property.

The tradition of the Boston Post Cane has long outlived its creator.

It began in 1909 when Boston newspaper publisher Edwin Grozier, determined to revive his failing company, started a marketing scheme requesting that the oldest citizen of each town be presented with the compliments of the Boston Post. A gold-topped, ebony walking cane engraved with the town’s name was theirs to keep for as long as they lived.

Presby, his two daughters, Mary Wright and Melanie Weaver, and his great-granddaughter, Hazel Richards, joined in on a conversation with The Times Record, recounting some of the changes Maine has seen in Presby’s lifetime and secrets to a long, fulfilling life.

Maine, through its many chapters

While the canes are treasures, they have also been somewhat of a headache for the towns that manage them. They must sensitively collect them after recipients’ deaths and protect them from theft.

For example, in 1995, the cane was stolen from the town hall in Bridgton, a crime that remains unsolved.

But as Grozier once wrote, “A man who has managed to cheat death is always an interesting figure.” It’s not so much the object but the bearer of it whose worth is invaluable.

“Most people in my family have reached 100 years old,” Presby said. “My cousin had the cane, and after he passed, it fell into my lap.”

Having grown up right down the road, Presby’s parents purchased two lots in 1934, one of which is his current home. With help from his father and uncle, he cut logs, built the structure from scratch, and handled all the wiring and plumbing himself.

“I’ve always considered Maine my home,” Presby said. “You can create your life anywhere when you know how to build things. I’ve worked in Connecticut, Maryland and Florida, but always return. It’s the place for me.”

Presby’s craftsmanship has been a defining characteristic of his life. His daughters said that he could look at a magazine, build anything he saw and fix broken items from lawnmowers to lawn chairs.

While Presby has mostly stayed put, his surroundings have changed. He cited more businesses, homes and a sense of “hurriedness.”

“When I was in grammar school, I’d walk a mile to get there,” said Presby, who lives across the street from Woolwich Central School. “I watched from the window yesterday and counted five buses and 66 cars delivered children to school. No one walked or biked.”

A World War II veteran

At 19 years old, Presby was trained to work on B-17 bombers during World War II. This proved beneficial when, later on, he attended civil airplane mechanic school and was asked to teach the class about Hamilton Standard propellers, given his prior knowledge.

Today, Presby remains humble about his service. He refuses to wear his veteran hat when going out to eat because he often has his meal paid for, which makes him feel like he’s making too much fuss.

After his military career, he spent over 40 years as an automobile inspection mechanic at Sears Auto Center.

“Do you know how many errors I made?” Presby asked, smiling. “One, and I never forgot it. I don’t like making mistakes, and when I do, I learn from them.”

In that position, Presby started bringing home returned mini-bikes for repair and fixing them as gifts for his children. This later became collecting junk lawnmowers, snowmobiles and lawn chairs to repair.

“It’s crazy what people put to the curb,” Presby said. “It seems everyone is quick to toss things out. I don’t know if it’s lack of patience or trade skills, but it’s not how I was raised.”

Whenever Woolwich Central School has broken chairs, they send them to Presby to be welded and repainted for a fair price.

“I enjoy working with my hands,” Presby said. “I still make little creations like a wagon wheel to hang flowers or wish wells — I used to make those for my wife and daughters. My favorite thing, though, is cutting wood.”

In 1953, Presby bought a rifle to hunt deer and partridge. However, after his most recent back injury, he had to stop shooting and chopping wood.

Admittedly, the adjustment has been tough. Nature is where he has always gone to decompress — lying under his favorite “pineapple tree” (a small pine tree beneath an apple tree) and watching the branches sway in the breeze.

“I used to be 5’11”, but now I’m 5’7″ because my spine is crushed,” said Presby, shifting in his chair.

Last year, out in the woods, he was cutting up a tree when a section came crashing down and pinned him onto his back. His daughters said he hopped back onto the four-wheeler and called the ambulance himself. Later, in the hospital, he asked if his chainsaw was back in the shed instead of worrying about his health.

He remains determined to return to his hobbies in March. To regain his strength, he is using exercise bands. He has also devised a solution to starting the chainsaw by pressing down on a cord with his foot, which yanks it to start.

How do you live until 98? ‘Never give up.’

After a series of setbacks — a brain aneurism, stomach cancer and now a broken back — when presented with a challenge each time, Presby has bounced back.

Currently, he’s dealing with the hardest one of all — the loss of his wife of 64 years, Rosalie. Last year, she passed away at home after battling dementia.

“He refused to put her in a facility,” daughter Melanie said. “Even if that meant sleeping in the front chair so she wouldn’t go outside. He put locks on the refrigerator and pill cabinet to keep her safe.”

The two wed right after high school.

“If she wanted something, I got it,” Presby said. “A sewing machine, a rock tumbler — I’d buy it even though she’d only use it once or twice. She loved snowmobiling, Elvis, collecting tea cups and road trips. She was full of energy; she was my life.”

Presby watched his father give up in old age, which stirred something in him never to do the same. He is committed to moving forward, even when that seems impossible.

“You’ve got to keep going,” Presby said. “Never give up. Ever.”

Mary and Melanie learned a lot from their father — a spirit of gentleness but strength and a commitment to fix everything broken.

“There’s a lot to learn from listening to those that have experienced more than we have,” said Mary, encouraging people to take in the wisdom from those who came before them.

Presby will celebrate his birthday among family members Thursday, Feb. 6.

