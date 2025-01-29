The Mariners opened a three-game series at Trois-Rivières, Quebec, Wednesday night, losing an ECHL game 4-1 to the Trois-Rivières Lions.

Maine plays the Lions on Friday and Saturday nights as well. The Mariners are 1-4 against the Lions this season, their only win in overtime at the Cross Insurance Arena on Dec. 31.

UP NEXT

WHO: Maine Mariners at Trois-Rivieres Lions

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

Justin Duccharme scored with 1:48 left in the first period for the Lions, who got second-period goals from Anthony Beauchamp and Isaac Dufort.

Brooklyn Kalmikov scored a goal for the Mariners in the third, but the Lions regained the three-goal lead on Vincent Sèvigny’s power-play goal.

 

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles