PORTLAND – Kathleen Stevens “Kay” Young, 91, passed away Jan. 22, 2025, at a Portland memory care facility. She was born on August 30, 1933, in Derby, Conn., the daughter of the late Nelson Roger Stevens and Kathleen Sephora (Mitchell) Stevens.

Kay received her nursing diploma from Deaconess Hospital in Boston and a BS in Nursing from Boston University. She pursued a career in nursing as well as staying home with her children when they were young. She was active in the United Methodist Women’s group and worked with the ERA movement in the 1970’s. She married James M. Young in 1963 and celebrated 61 happy years of marriage this past November.

She lived 91 wonderful years and we are so grateful to have had her for this long. She lived a quiet life on exactly her terms. Her love was deep and completely unconditional and so beautiful to receive.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by sisters Patricia A., Elizabeth N., and brothers Nelson R. and David M. Surviving her are her husband James “Jim” M., Portland, her son Jay, Gorham, and her daughter MaryAnn, Windham. Surviving siblings are Ellen Stevens, Zephyrhills, Fla., Judith C. and John Matchett, Tucson, Ariz., N. Craig and Karen, Rehoboth, Mass., Peter A. and Donna, Rehoboth, Mass. Also surviving are her five grandchildren Devin, Seth, Alyssa, Joey, and Kate; as well as seven great-grandchildren, James, Owen, Trent, Wesley, Braedon, Carson, and Bennett.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. at Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church with Rev. Ruth Morrison and Bishop S. Clifton Ives officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.

