SCARBOROUGH – Edith “Edie” Lyle MacDonald Jordan, formerly of 4 MacSullivan Street in Lewiston, died on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. She was born on the island of Vinalhaven on August 27, 1932, to Josephine and Edward “Ted” MacDonald. She graduated from Vinalhaven High School in 1950 and from Gorham State Teachers College (now the University of Southern Maine) with a teaching degree in 1954.

She taught fourth graders in Lewiston for 32 years; 12 years at Farwell School and 20 years at McMahon Elementary School, retiring in June of 1994. She married the love of her life Kenneth in 1955 who she met at Gorham State Teachers College. They made their home on MacSullivan Street in Lewiston. They had two children, Jeffrey Kenneth Jordan of South Portland and Kimberly Gailey of Kittery Point. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth, her parents and one sister, Olga Carlton.

She is survived by her son Jeffrey and his wife Anne, daughter Kimberly and her husband Jim Gailey; grandson Robert Jordan, his wife Kimberly and their son Chase of South Portland, and granddaughter Katharine Jordan of Boston. She is also survived by many cousins, nephews and nieces and a very close group of college friends who stayed together for more than 70 years known as “The Gang”.

A devoted Christian, she was a member of the United Baptist Church in Lewiston for 52 years serving as Church Clerk for many years and in other capacities. She has been a member of Park Avenue Methodist Church since 2009. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma and the Androscoggin County Retired Teachers Association. She served on the Advisory Council of Seniors Plus and served for several years on the Board of Directors for Senior College at the University of Maine Lewiston Auburn College and taking two or three classes each semester. She and Ken purchased and restored an 1820 farmhouse on Vinalhaven in 1970 and spent many wonderful summers there with family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church 439 Park Avenue in Auburn.

Arrangements by The Fortin & Pinette Group 217 Turner Street in Auburn, 783-8545. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com .

In lieu of flowers, Edith requested that donations be made to the Store Next Door, a fund supporting students facing homelessness in the Lewiston School system.

Donations may be sent to:

Store Next Door

415 East Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

