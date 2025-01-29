As January finally draws to a close, the 2025 Red Sox are looking less like an abstract concept and more like an inevitability. Truck Day is Monday, pitchers and catchers are due to report two weeks from Wednesday and spring training games are less than a month away.

The Opening Day roster, however, is far from set. Even the outfield, which was arguably the most complete, productive facet of the club last season and has nearly all of the same starters and bench players returning, is up for grabs to some extent.

There are a few notable changes to the department. Tyler O’Neill, who led the roster with 31 home runs, is now in Baltimore and the Red Sox have yet to replace him. With Trevor Story healthy once more, Ceddanne Rafaela is slated as the everyday center fielder.

The lineup may be too lefty-heavy without O’Neill, but the outfield won’t be lacking in depth. In fact, it may get crowded before long. Roman Anthony, Baseball America’s No. 1 overall prospect, also figures to be part of the equation; if not on Opening Day, then soon after. He and fellow top prospects Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer were among the nine non-roster invitees added to the big-league spring training roster on Tuesday.

Here’s every outfield option heading into camp:

WILYER ABREU

Advertisement

Coming off a rookie season with plenty of defensive highlights, Wilyer Abreu appears to have the starting right-field job locked up. He made five appearances in left and one in center, but took ownership of right, making 125 appearances, including 106 starts. He won the AL right-field Gold Glove, becoming the first Red Sox rookie to bring home the award since Fred Lynn in 1975.

JARREN DURAN

Jarren Duran proved himself to be one of the best all-around players in the game last season, posting the fourth-highest defensive Wins Above Replacement and earning a Gold Glove nod.

With Rafaela needed in the infield for most of last season, Duran ended up playing more center than left. This year, however, the Red Sox are planning on moving Rafaela back to center, shifting Duran primarily to left.

CEDDANNE RAFAELA

The infield became a serious liability when Story went down with an injury last April, but it would’ve been even worse without Rafaela. The Curaçao native began his journey through the Red Sox farm system as an infielder before becoming a one-man defensive highlight reel in the outfield. Splitting time between shortstop and center field in ’24, Rafaela made modern MLB history (since 1901) as the first player to play at least 60 games at each position in the same season. This year, the plan is for Rafaela to be an everyday center fielder, making Fenway Park’s tricky triangle a no-fly zone.

Advertisement

MASATAKA YOSHIDA

Other than one appearance in the outfield during the opening series in Seattle, Masataka Yoshida spent the entirety of ’24 as the designated hitter. It seemed to be a defense-related demotion, but the Red Sox recently revealed that Yoshida’s shoulder ailment forced the move. Yoshida underwent surgery at the start of the offseason, and at Fenway Fest earlier this month, manager Alex Cora said the Red Sox will use him in the outfield this year.

UTILITY DEPTH

Veteran Rob Refsnyder brings defensive versatility and the ability to torment left-handed pitching.

Romy Gonzalez has spent the majority of his four big-league seasons in the infield, but he made nine outfield appearances for Boston last year, including six in right.

David Hamilton has 116 career big-league games, all at shortstop or second base, but Cora said he will spend some time in the outfield during spring training.

Copy the Story Link