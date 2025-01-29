The top 10 boys and girls basketball teams and top five boys and girls hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal, Times Record and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 1/28/25

BOYS BASKETBALL 1. Noble (7) 95 2. Thornton Academy (2) 81 3. South Portland 61 4. Medomak Valley (1) 55 5. York 52 6. Falmouth 50 7. Messalonskee 45 8. Cheverus 42 9. Windham 37 10. Brewer 19

GIRLS BASKETBALL 1. Lawrence (9) 99 2. Oxford Hills (1) 90 3. Marshwood 69 4. South Portland 67 5. Mt. Ararat 55 6. Cony 48 7. Gorham 34 8. Cheverus 26 9. Caribou 23 10. Spruce Mountain 11

BOYS HOCKEY 1. Cheverus/Yarmouth (8) 46 2. Lewiston (2) 36 3. Thornton Academy 25 3. Falmouth 25 5. Cony co-op 10

GIRLS HOCKEY 1. Cheverus co-op (10) 50 2. Yarmouth/Freeport 40 3. Brunswick 29 4. Portland co-op 18 5. Edward Little co-op 12

