American Airlines flights in and out of the Portland International Jetport were canceled Thursday after a deadly plane crash in Washington, D.C.

An American Airlines jet carrying 64 people collided midair with an Army helicopter late Wednesday night while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington. Three soldiers were onboard the helicopter.

Officials have not confirmed the number of fatalities, and there was no immediate word on the cause of the collision.

Takeoffs and landings from the airport were stopped overnight as law enforcement agencies conducted a methodical search for bodies in the Potomac River.

Reagan National Airport is scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday.

United Airlines flights from Portland to Washington are still on time at the Jetport and are taking passengers to Dulles International Airport.

