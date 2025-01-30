Bowdoinham’s annual Ice and Smelt Festival will feature an array of frigid weekend events.

Bowdoinham Planning Development Director Yvette Meunier said the goal of the Ice and Smelt Festival is to promote the town by highlighting its arts, culture and outdoor recreation scenes.

Residents and families can expect a weekend of ice skating and snowshoe story walks. Sledding will also be available on the hill between the ball fields and the school.

“The festival has something for everyone,” Meunier said. “The focus is to enjoy some time outdoors and then find a fun way to warm up.”

Some of this year’s Ice and Smelt Festival activities include a story walk at the Cathance Meadows Trail, followed by warm refreshments. On Friday night, the Bowdoinham Public Library hosts Vietnam veterans storytelling and a potluck supper at Merrymeeting Hall on 27 Main St.

On Saturday, the Cathance River Art Gallery will host a warming station at 18 Main St., offering hot beverages and art between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Later in the evening, the Watersong Potluck and Dance Party will take place, with the event starting at 6 p.m. and the music beginning at 7 p.m.

Local fundraisers for the community food pantry will be held, including the annual take-out soup supper drive on Sunday.

Merrymeeting Arts Center will have an art exhibit of local art from Bryce Muir featuring local myths that is free and open to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

“We are fortunate that we have had a long cold snap making it possible for Jim’s Camps to be open in time for the festival,” Meunier said.

The Snake Shack will serve age-friendly snacks and cocoa on Sunday between 1 and 3 p.m. For more information on the Ice and Smelt Festival, visit Bowdoinham’s town website, which includes a list of events. Three Robbers Pub will serve some hot smelt fries as part of the Ice and Smelt Festival food options.

