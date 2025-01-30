Sicilian eatery Pomelia is now open for business in the heart of Brunswick at 16 Station Ave.

Long-time restauranteurs Tony and Chelsea Bickford launched the restaurant on Tuesday in what was formerly Scarlet Begonias. Chelsea Bickford, who said the first couple days have been both “humbling” and going better than expected, credits the successful open to great staff and customers.

“We wouldn’t be able to do it without staff that were willing to take a chance on the business,” she said. “… People have been very accepting. They’ve been very excited to come.”

The owners previously told the Portland Press Herald that after Scarlet Begonias’ 30-year tenure, they wanted to avoid a jarring change for customers and keep a “casual and welcoming” vibe in the space. They kept the same floral theme of the former restaurant and the name, Pomelia, is a type of Sicilian flower, the Portland Press Herald reported.

For now, the restaurant says it is encouraging reservations until it is fully on its feet with the business. Chelsea said having an idea of who will be coming in will help with planning in the meantime. She added that this can ensure that customers walk away with a good experience.

The menu features a variety of good eats, including a Calabrian Hot Honey Chicken on a brioche bun and cheesy arancini, which are crispy risotto balls with saffron, mozzarella, pecorino and a house marinara. The restaurant also can accommodate a variety of diets like vegetarianism, veganism and those who are gluten-free. While the joint serves alcohol, they also have non-alcoholic options.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday. Lunch runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner runs from 4-9 p.m.

