The intersection at Main Street and River Road was Buxton’s highest crash intersection with 20 incidents and 10 injuries for the three-year period ending in December, according to statistics compiled by the Maine Department of Transportation.

The number of crashes at the intersection rose by one, from 19, and also increased from eight injuries in the three-year period ending in 2023. The intersection that has a store right at a corner, and another store nearby, is also an all-way stop with a blinking red traffic signal.

The next four high-crash intersections in Buxton for the three-year period ending in 2024 are Brewster Place, Narragansett Trail and Old Orchard Road with 15 crashes and one injury; Long Plains Road and Sokokis Trail, 14 crashes, two injuries; Long Plains and Parker Farm roads with 10 crashes and four injuries; and Groveville, Haines Meadow and Long Plains roads, eight crashes and four injuries.

The Long Plains Road and Sokokis Trail intersection is the location of Bonny Eagle Middle School, 92 Sokokis Trail. The state criteria for a high-crash intersection is eight or more within a three-year period.

The West Buxton Public Library, 34 River Road, needs help.

“Do you love the library? Have some extra time to spare? There are a lot of tasks that need doing so we are sure to find something you enjoy,” the library posted on Facebook.

Want a bigger say in the library? “We are also looking for a board member,” the library wrote.

The library can be reached by calling 727-5898.

