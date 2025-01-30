Caroline Dotsey shot 11 of 20 from the field and finished with 30 points as the University of Maine came away with a 65-54 victory against New Hampshire in an America East women’s basketball game at Durham, New Hampshire.

Paula Gallego added 11 points for the Black Bears (11-10, 6-2), who led 35-30 at halftime and pulled away late.

Eva DeChent led the Wildcats with 29 points, including 14 of 16 free throws.

