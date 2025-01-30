Caroline Dotsey shot 11 of 20 from the field and finished with 30 points as the University of Maine came away with a 65-54 victory against New Hampshire in an America East women’s basketball game at Durham, New Hampshire.

Paula Gallego added 11 points for the Black Bears (11-10, 6-2), who led 35-30 at halftime and pulled away late.

Eva DeChent led the Wildcats with 29 points, including 14 of 16 free throws.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles