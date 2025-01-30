Last month, I was sworn into office as the state senator representing Senate District 24, which includes all of Sagadahoc County and the town of Dresden in Lincoln County. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve, and I am eager to hit the ground running to ensure your voice is heard in Augusta.

For years, I have been committed to public service, first serving on the Maine School Administrative District 75 (Topsham-area) School Board and later serving four terms as the State Representative for Topsham. I am dedicated to ensuring Maine families thrive, and this guides every decision I make. Central to my approach is listening to your concerns and finding solutions that work for the people I represent.

This session, I have the distinct privilege of serving as the Senate chairperson of two committees: the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Environment and Natural Resources and the Joint Standing Committee on Marine Resources. Both committees address critical issues that impact the daily lives of Mainers, and I’d like to highlight some of the work we will be doing.

The Environment and Natural Resource Committee is charged with a wide range of issues including air and water quality, natural resource protection, shoreland zoning, mining and overseeing the Department of Environmental Protection.

This work is vital for our area, particularly after the August 2024 discharge of over 50,000 gallons of PFAS-laden firefighting foam at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station. The list of working titles for the regular session was released, and I intend to support policies put forth by Rep. Dan Ankeles and Senate President Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick to prohibit the use of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station. This session, our priorities include mitigating the PFAS contamination crisis throughout our state, addressing Maine’s struggles with increased solid waste and diminished municipal recycling, maintaining Maine’s clean air and water and reducing ocean pollution.

The Marine Resources Committee is tasked with overseeing the Department of Marine Resources, commercial marine fisheries, processing and selling of marine fish and shellfish and aquaculture. I’ll work to ensure that the men and women of our fisheries and ocean farms can have sustainable jobs and that marine resources are preserved for them and for future generations of Mainers. We must work to protect our working waterfronts as we adapt to the impacts of climate change. Last session, my colleagues and predecessor, Sen. Eloise Vitelli, passed a $60 million package to support working waterfronts and strengthen infrastructure to be more climate resilient. I am committed to continuing this work for the people of our district and throughout the state of Maine.

Finally, as you may have heard, the legislative budget cycle has already begun here in Augusta. If you’d like to speak on the governor’s proposed budget, the Appropriations Committee will release a schedule for public hearings. If you’d like more information on presenting testimony either in-person, via zoom or in written form, visit mainesenate.org/testify/ .

As the legislative session kicks into gear, know that I want to hear from you. I aim to be a resource for you, your family and our community. If you need assistance or have questions for me, please reach out at Denise.Tepler@legislature.maine.gov or my Senate office at (207) 287-1515. I will do my best to help.

Sen. Denise Tepler represents Maine Senate District 24, which includes all of Sagadahoc County, plus Dresden in Lincoln County.

