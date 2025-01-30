Kiera Alessi scored a power-play goal 38 seconds into overtime to give York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble a 3-2 win over Greely/Gray-New Gloucester in a girls hockey game Wednesday at Family Ice Center in Falmouth.

Kylie Buckley tallied two goals for York (4-13), and Samantha Jones stopped 14 shots.

Zoe Trepaney and Tacie Dougan each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (0-16), while Charley Louie made 28 saves.

EDWARD LITTLE 5, WINSLOW 0: Paige Fecteau made 25 saves for Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland/Monmouth (11-4-2) in a win over Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook (5-12) at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn.

Leksi Langevin and Adeline Langan each scored twice and added an assist for the Red Hornets. Adalyn Martin also scored.

Maggie Blais and Zoey Gilbert combined for 23 saves for the Black Tigers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TELSTAR 71, WISCASSET 33: Reiley Hedden hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the Rebels (11-4) in a win over the Wolverines (8-5) in Bethel.

Brody Morgan added 14 points and Eliot Norton chipped in 12 for Telstar, which had eight players contribute at least four points.

Tucker Davenport was Wiscasset’s high scorer with eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TELSTAR 33, WISCASSET 32: The Rebels (2-13) held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Wolverines (1-12) to earn a victory in Bethel.

Telstar led 29-18 after three quarters, but five Wiscasset players combined for 14 points while holding the Rebels to four in the fourth.

Telstar’s Addy Kimball scored a game-high eight points, including all four of the Rebels’ fourth-quarter points. Taejyah Lego added six points and Mya Buck had five.

Brianna Parrin and Jordan Saylor each scored seven points for the Wolverines.

TUESDAY’S GIRLS BASKETBALL

THORNTON ACADEMY 45, GORHAM 40: Hannah Kenniston scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, and the Golden Trojans (6-9) were 16 of 21 at the free-throw line in a win over the Rams (12-3) at Saco.

Brooke Bodnar got Thornton off to a fast start in the first quarter, sinking three 3-pointers and scoring 11 of her 18 points to stake the Trojans to a 17-10 lead.

Sienna Eldred added 11 points, including 7 for 7 from the free-throw line. Bodnar was 6 of 7 from the line.

Zoe Dellinger and Julia Reed led Gorham with eight points apiece.

FREEPORT 83, FALMOUTH 27: Maddie Cormier scored 22 points and four other Falcons reached double figures as Freeport (10-6) cruised to a win at Falmouth (1-15).

Ky Kennedy finished with 15 points, Emily Groves had 14, Abby Giroux scored 13 and Sydney Gelhar finished with 10.

Violet Meyer led Falmouth with 13 points.

MORSE 48, MCI 30: The Shipbuilders (4-11) closed with a 20-2 surge in the fourth quarter to beat the Huskies (7-8) in Bath.

Selah Park led Morse with 15 points. Liz Norris made four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Jyllian Riendeau scored 15 points for MCI.

TUESDAY’S BOYS BASKETBALL

KENNEBUNK 67, MASSABESIC 24: Theo Pow scored 24 points as the Rams (9-6) rolled past the Mustangs (1-14) in Kennebunk.

Cole Perkins added 11 points.

Caden Nielsen led Massabesic with eight points.

YORK 82, LAKE REGION 51: Lukas Bouchard and Reece MacDonald combined for 17 points in the first quarter, starting the Wildcats (15-0) on their way to a win over the Lakers (8-7) in York.

Bouchard got nine of his 18 points in the opening eight minutes as York built leads of 28-18 after one quarter and 45-27 by halftime.

MacDonald finished with 12 points and Trey Fogg had 11.

Brock Gibbons led Lake Region with nine points.

NOBLE 76, SANFORD 66: Jamier Rose and Bryce Guitard each scored 23 points, leading the Knights (14-1) past the Spartans (5-10) in Sanford.

Chase Dodier chipped in with 15 points.

Luke Gendron tossed in 22 points, and Brady Adams and Bryce Adams each had 16 for Sanford.

TUESDAY’S GIRLS HOCKEY

YARMOUTH/FREEPORT 5, PENOBSCOT 1: Yarmouth/Freeport (14-1-1) erased a 1-0 deficit with three goals in a span of 2:16 late in the second period, sparking a win over the Pioneers (6-8-2) at Travis Roy Arena.

Drea Rideout finished two goals and an assist, and Adelaide Strout had a goal and two assists. Celia Zinman and Emma White clinched the victory with goals late in the third period.

