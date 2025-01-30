No one can say that the returning president can’t learn from experience. As others have pointed out, in the first go-round, there were times when Trump wanted to perpetrate some action that was unconstitutional or illegal, only to be stymied by one of the few people around him with the integrity to resist him.
This time, to be considered for a key post in Trump’s administration, it is unquestioning loyalty to him, personally — not experience and competency — that will win favor. And, with no advisor to object, Trump will be able to let whatever vindictive whim strikes him run free.
A particularly chilling example of the sort of person who would eagerly jump to do Trump’s bidding is Kash Patel, his nominee for FBI director.
Like Trump, Patel has energetically furthered his political career — and lined his own pockets — by peddling wild conspiracy theories while running a variety of right-wing entrepreneurial gigs along with a questionable non-profit with ties to Trump merchandising operations.
He has been one of Trump’s most ferocious “attack dogs” and has vowed to visit retribution upon anyone who has dared to oppose this President – including judges, elected officials, and journalists.
The man has absolutely no qualifications to run the preeminent law enforcement agency in the world and I strongly urge Sens. Collins and King to oppose his nomination and to do all they can to persuade their colleagues to join them in opposition.
Tom Berry
Kennebunk
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.