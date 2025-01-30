No one can say that the returning president can’t learn from experience. As others have pointed out, in the first go-round, there were times when Trump wanted to perpetrate some action that was unconstitutional or illegal, only to be stymied by one of the few people around him with the integrity to resist him.

This time, to be considered for a key post in Trump’s administration, it is unquestioning loyalty to him, personally — not experience and competency — that will win favor. And, with no advisor to object, Trump will be able to let whatever vindictive whim strikes him run free.

A particularly chilling example of the sort of person who would eagerly jump to do Trump’s bidding is Kash Patel, his nominee for FBI director.

Like Trump, Patel has energetically furthered his political career — and lined his own pockets — by peddling wild conspiracy theories while running a variety of right-wing entrepreneurial gigs along with a questionable non-profit with ties to Trump merchandising operations.

He has been one of Trump’s most ferocious “attack dogs” and has vowed to visit retribution upon anyone who has dared to oppose this President – including judges, elected officials, and journalists.

The man has absolutely no qualifications to run the preeminent law enforcement agency in the world and I strongly urge Sens. Collins and King to oppose his nomination and to do all they can to persuade their colleagues to join them in opposition.

Tom Berry

Kennebunk

