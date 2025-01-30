https://www.pressherald.com/2025/01/30/letter-transgender-people-are-profiles-in-courage
Letter: Transgender people are profiles in courage
1 min read
Font size +
Gift article
You are able to gift
5 more articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required.
Learn more.
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
With a
Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one,
go to the subscriptions page.
With a
Press Herald subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month. Loading....
Print
I would like to see any current Republican in Washington show even one-tenth the amount of courage shown by every single transgender person who has ever stood up in the face of overwhelming personal risk to declare, “This is who I am.”
Mary Wheeler
South Portland
Copy the Story Link
« Previous
Letter: Maine Legislature must properly fund child care
Next »
Letter: Just what do Maine Republicans stand for?