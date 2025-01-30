The University of Maine opened a 23-point halftime lead and extended its winning streak to six games, gliding to a 71-46 victory against New Hampshire at Orono.

Quion Burns scored 26 points for Maine. He had 17 in the first half to outscore the Wildcats by himself as the Black Bears (14-8, 6-1 America East) took a 37-14 lead against the Wildcats (4-19, 2-6).

Kellen Tynes added 14 pomts for Maine. Sami Pissis scored 20 for New Hampshire.

