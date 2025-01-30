Join us for a live conversation with Maine based painter, printmaker, sculptor and public artist Charlie Hewitt moderated by Sun Journal Executive Editor Judy Meyer. This event will take place at Chase Memorial Hall at Bates College on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Charlie Hewitt

Charlie Hewitt is a multi-disciplined artist who has had studios for over 50 years in both in Maine and New York City. This studio practice includes painting, printmaking and sculpture. He has installed numerous public sculptures in cities around the country including ‘Urban Rattle”, a large permanent sculpture on The High Line in New York City.



His latest and most popular work is with The Hopeful Project, who’s multi-state success is in its ability to connect communities to a common goal of purpose and compassion. Hewitt has had his work exhibited in galleries and museums since the early 1970s, but he’s never had the kind of exposure he’s had since 2019, when he was commissioned to install a “Hopeful” sculpture atop a building in Portland. Hewitt has created the installations across seven states at dozens of sites, both public and private. Learn more about The Hopeful Project in this article by Bob Keyes.

Hewitt has exhibited extensively both nationally and internationally. His work is in the collection of The Metropolitan Museum, The Farnsworth Museum and The Brooklyn Museum among others. Check out more artwork by Charlie Hewitt.