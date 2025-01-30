LITTLETON, Mass. – It is with a mixture of sadness and celebration that we honor the life of Margaret Elizabeth Pringle, known affectionately to many as “Bibsy” or “Bibs”and to her grandchildren as “Omah.” Born on Feb. 27, 1931, in Windsor, Nova Scotia, Canada, Bibs’ journey of resilience and love unfolded over the course of 93 years, culminating in Littleton, Mass., where she spent her final years. She died Jan. 16, 2025.

Bibs was the epitome of courage, resilience, and dedication. She met her husband “Jack” during her senior year at McGill University which they both attended. Their inability to conceive did not deter them from their dream of parenthood. Instead, Bibs’ resilience led the couple to adopt their twin baby boys, Michael and Chris, and later, their daughter, Wendy, in Montreal where they lived at that time. Bibs dedicated her life to them, leaving her career as a physical education teacher to become a full-time mother.

A woman of many talents, Bibs was a very knowledgeable antique dealer later in life. She sold antiques for over 40 years throughout their states of residence: Ohio, Wisconsin, Maine and Massachusetts. Bibs was an engaging storyteller and a great guest at gatherings. Bibs was full of life and this served to elevate any occasion into an unforgettable experience.

Bibs’ hobbies included skiing, swimming, gardening, and traveling abroad.

Despite having a neurological disorder diagnosed at the age of 59 that affected her mobility, Bibs adapted and thrived, continuing to live a full life. She was, indeed, a force of nature.

Bibs is survived by her children, Wendy Tanahashi-Works (David), Michael Pringle (Rochelle), Chris Pringle (Debbie), and her brother, Charles Townshend (Shirley). She will be deeply missed by her nieces and nephews, Andrew (Kamaala), Jane (Jim), Mark, Sue (Paul), and Justin (Marianne); her nine grandchildren, Heather (Kevin), Jessica, Tyler, Janyne, Erika, Matilda, Emma (Lucas), Jess, and Charlie and her great grandchild Penelope.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John S. Pringle; her parents, Cecil Wray and Mary Townshend; and her sister, Bartlett Goldsworth (John). In the wake of her passing, we remember Bibs as a dedicated mother and grandmother, a supportive friend, a resilient woman, and a tenacious spirit.

There will be a celebration of life in the spring at the residence of David and Wendy Works in Littleton, Mass.

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 347 King St. Littleton, MA 978-486-3706.

﻿

