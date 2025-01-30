SPRINGVALE – Charles “Henry” Fournier, 90, of Springvale, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, at The Lodges Health Care in Springvale, surrounded by family and friends.

﻿Henry was born on Sept. 8, 1934, to Augure and Anastasia (Bougie) Fournier in Sanford, where he grew up and attended grammar school and high school at St. Ignatius School.

﻿After graduating, Henry worked for West Point Pepperell Mill in Biddeford and later at the Saco Tannery. He spent the final 18 years of his career at Pratt & Whitney in North Berwick, retiring in 1998.

﻿A devout Catholic, Henry was a longtime parishioner of St. Ignatius Church in Sanford before marrying Lorette, after which they resided in South Berwick and attended Our Lady of Angels Church. Later in life, as his health declined, he could no longer attend services but remained deeply faithful. Henry was also a Lifetime Honorary Member of the Knights of Columbus.

﻿Henry will be remembered as a generous, caring, and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and the best step dad a family could ask for. He was a jokester with a remarkable ability to connect with people and make them laugh. He loved children and they loved him too. Henry loved spending time in the sun, traveling, doing crossword puzzles, reading, enjoying good pizza, and cherishing moments with family. Throughout his life, he found joy in all kinds of music and loved wintering in Florida with Lorette.

﻿Henry was predeceased by his wife of 18 years, Lorette Wilkinson-Fournier; his former wives, Jeanne Plante-Fournier and Rita Hubert-Fournier; his sisters, Jeannette LeBlanc and Cecile Morin; and his brother, Albert Fournier.

﻿Survivors include nine stepchildren from his marriage to Lorette: Ron (Marcie) Wilkinson, Mark Wilkinson, Karen Wilkinson, Annette (Tim) Timmons, Janice Wilkinson, Linda Brown, Mary Wilkinson, Lorraine (David) Thurber, and Scott Wilkinson. He is also survived by his stepdaughter from his marriage to Jeanne, Tina Santos; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

﻿A time of visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale.

﻿A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m.. at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., Sanford.

﻿The family would like to thank the staff and friends at The Lodges Care Center for their excellent care, support, and companionship.

﻿Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence, visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Copy the Story Link