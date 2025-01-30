Fournier, Charles “Henry” 90, of Springvale, Jan. 27. Mass of Christian Burial, Feb. 1, 10 a.m., St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, Sanford.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Fournier, Charles “Henry” 90, of Springvale, Jan. 27. Mass of Christian Burial, Feb. 1, 10 a.m., St. Thérèse of Lisieux ...
Fournier, Charles “Henry” 90, of Springvale, Jan. 27. Mass of Christian Burial, Feb. 1, 10 a.m., St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, Sanford.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.