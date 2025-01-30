PORTLAND – Elizabeth “Betty” Jane Gates, 87, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at home.

Betty was born on Oct. 9, 1937, in Sherman, Texas and moved to Maine with her daughters in October 1987.

A private family service will take place at Evergreen Cemetery with a celebration of life later in the summer.

To read a tribute to Betty’s amazing life written by her daughters, visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

