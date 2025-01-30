CAPE ELIZABETH – Maria Isabel Richard Castelo, known as Isabel, will forever be remembered for her kindness, warmth, and generosity. She had a rare gift of making everyone she met feel valued and loved. With her radiant spirit, Isabel brightened the lives of everyone she met.

Born in Ponferrada, Spain, Isabel moved to Venezuela at 13, and later to Maine, USA. She is survived by her loving husband and soulmate, to whom she was married for over 15 years, Randall J. Richard of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; her parents, Francisco Castelo Sánchez and Olga Blanco Macias; her two sisters, Ana Maria Castelo Blanco (Moises) and Olga Maria Castelo Blanco, and their respective families; her parents-in-law, Pauline L. Richard, and father-in-law, Norman E. Richard of Bedford, NH; the stepsons, Edmund J. Richard (Madison) and Christopher J. Richard; loved grandson Grady J. Richard; brother-in-law Neal P. Richard (Jennifer); and her loyal canine companion, “Julito”.

Isabel’s professional life was a true testament to her giving nature. After working in her family’s business and the airline and oil industries, she eventually thrived in Avon and Princess House, where with her charisma, mentorship, and vibrant personality, she inspired thousands of women, empowering them to build better lives for themselves and their families.

Isabel’s dedication to family, career, and life never wavered, even after her diagnosis with cancer in 2022. She continued to work and inspire others, always thinking of her loved ones before herself. On Jan. 24, 2025, Isabel passed peacefully, surrounded by her devoted husband and family, with her favorite music playing softly.

Isabel’s light will continue to guide all who were fortunate to know her. Rest in peace, Angel. Your extraordinary spirit will live on forever.

A celebration of Isabel’s life will be held in July, her birth month.

To leave an online condolence for Maria’s Family please visit, http://www.cascobaycremation.com.

In her memory, please

consider a donation to cancer support organizations close to her heart:

Dana-Farber, Massachusetts General Hospital, the Dempsey Center, TPIU, the ACC Research Foundation, the Maine Cancer

Foundation, the American Cancer Society, or the American Red Cross

