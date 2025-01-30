Imagine losing your housing and health insurance one after the other. That was the reality many could have faced earlier this week.

The current administration’s freeze on federal funding could have had fatal consequences for Mainers. While the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB) rescinded its order to halt federal grant funding, we know this will not be the last attack on programs that provide critical services, including housing, health care and nutritional assistance for Mainers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Justin Burkhardt is president of the board of directors at the Frannie Peabody Center in Portland.

As the state’s largest and leading nonprofit organization, we provide HIV/AIDS services to individuals of all ages, from infancy to over 80 years old, residing in every county of Maine, from York to Aroostook. The virus doesn’t discriminate based on gender, race, income level, sexual orientation, age or gender identity. It affects all populations.

For nearly 30 years, the Frannie Peabody Center has been the sole administrator of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding for those living with HIV in Maine. A freeze on these appropriated funds, supported by both parties in Congress, would have directly affected the housing stability and supportive services for more than 600 people affected by HIV/AIDS in Maine, potentially leaving many homeless.

Additionally, the Frannie Peabody Center partners with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services under the Ryan White Part B program, which ensures access to health care services and medications for more than 1,200 Mainers. Cutting off funding to this program would have an immediate impact on the health care of these individuals and could lead to life-threatening consequences.

The order states that “Financial assistance should be dedicated to … Make America Healthy Again.” However, taking health care away from these individuals will harm the health of our state and have significant implications for health care costs, including the rates set by pharmaceutical and health insurance companies. Sens. Collins and King, as well as Reps. Pingree and Golden, have long recognized the benefits of the Ryan White Part B program and have consistently been supportive.

Individuals living with HIV/AIDS are your valued neighbors, friends, community members and co-workers — people who pay taxes toward these very programs, which were appropriated by our congressional delegation. These programs have long held bipartisan support and have proven successful in leading to positive health outcomes and preventing HIV transmission.

For nearly 40 years, the Frannie Peabody Center has been, and will always be, committed to ensuring that individuals are provided affordable and comprehensive health care to live healthy, fulfilling lives. Our organization won’t stop simply because of this short-sighted and potentially life-threatening decision by the current administration.

