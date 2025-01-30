KENNEBUNK — An advantage in rebounding put the Sanford girls basketball team in a position to win. A well-timed shooting spurt all but sealed it.

When you’ve won 10 out of 11 games, everything just seems to click nicely.

Paige Sevigny scored 20 points, Mollie Puffer added 19, and the Spartans kept their roll going with a 57-42 victory over Kennebunk Thursday night.

Sanford, which has also won four straight, improved to 12-4.

“For us, our biggest thing is rebounding. If we can win the rebound battle, we feel like we can win a lot of games,” Sanford coach Rossie Kearson said. “And then I always tell them, good shots, if you’re wide open and uncontested, knock them down. Fortunately for us, we started making shots, which gave us that cushion.”

Addie Clark scored 17 points and Cenzie Cunningham had 12 for Kennebunk (10-6).

“They’re an outstanding team, and their combination of size and shooting, it’s why they’re one of the best in the state,” Rams coach Rob Sullivan said. “The kids’ effort in the fourth was awesome, we did a lot of good stuff. Even when Sanford was making their run, we were getting good shots. Just not falling.”

Kennebunk withstood the Spartans’ early push, and trailed only 17-14 on a Cunningham 3-pointer with 4:13 to go in the second quarter. Sanford, finished the half on a 13-2 run for a 30-16 lead, however, with rebounding — the Spartans outrebounded the Rams 25-12 in the first half — playing a key role in separating the teams.

In the second half, the Spartans didn’t let the Rams get close. Sanford hit five 3-pointers in a four-minute stretch, turning a 34-22 lead into a 51-26 advantage with 2:02 to go in the third.

“We all know we’re good shooters,” said Sevigny, who had two of the 3-pointers while Puffer, Ava Hudson and Annalise Stimmell also connected. “In the beginning … we were just driving, which is good. But when we started making our shots, we understand that everyone can make them and we just start looking for people.”

The Rams had success attacking the basket in the third, but were buried by the Spartans’ deep shooting display.

“When they shoot like that, you’ve just got to try to ride it out,” said Sullivan, whose team got to within 53-39 in the fourth before Sanford closed it out. “It just was a good team on a good run, and it caught us when we needed to make a dent in their first-half lead.”

A good run would define how the Spartans have been playing of late, which has seen them go from a 2-3 start to a spot in the top three of AA South.

“Right now, we’re hitting our stride,” Kearson said. “We’ve won some games, things are looking good right now, and we’re just trying to say ‘All right, who’s the next opponent?’ Defense is what it’s going to be about for us. If we can get stops and get some scores, things look good.”

