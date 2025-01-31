Creighty Dickson scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds Friday, leading Windham to a 57-45 win over Scarborough in a Class AA South boys basketball game at Windham.

Colin Janvrin added 15 points for Windham (13-4), which won despite not making a 3-pointer.

Adam Fitzgerald scored 13 points and Carter Blanche had 12 for Scarborough (7-9).

CHEVERUS 54, SOUTH PORTLAND 37: Leo McNabb scored 21 points and Jameson Fitzpatrick added 18 as Cheverus (13-3) built an 11-point halftime lead and went on to a victory at South Portland.

The host Red Riots (12-4) were paced by Darius Johnson with 13 points.

PORTLAND 62, OXFORD HILLS 42: Lucas LeGage and Maddox Meas helped the Bulldogs (8-8) pull ahead in the second quarter on their way to a victory over the Vikings (7-9) in Portland.

LeGage produced seven points and Meas had six as Portland outscored Oxford Hills 15-4 in the second quarter to take a 25-18 lead into halftime.

Cordell Jones scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half as Portland extended its lead. Meas finished with 12 points, LeGage scored 11 and Loic Ramazani had 10.

Cam Pulkkinen led Oxford Hills with 13 points, while Brady Delamater scored 12.

BONNY EAGLE 54, LEWISTON 42: Max Bouchard paced a balanced offense with 12 points and added 10 rebounds, leading the Scots (6-11) past the Blue Devils (8-8) in Standish.

Brody Taylor got eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter and Colin Moran was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the final eight minutes, helping Bonny Eagle secure the win.

Lewiston got 18 points from Abdirahman Dakane, including four 3-pointers. Lonnie Thomas added 13 points.

THORNTON ACADEMY 67, DEERING 51: Wyatt Benoit scored 27 points and the Trojans (14-2) used an 18-2 second-quarter run to pull away from the Rams (8-9) in Saco.

Tavian Lauture led Deering with 14 points, Tayshawn Cleveland followed with 12, and Evan Legassey and Rudwan Mohamud each had 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WINDHAM 51, SCARBOROUGH 46: Stella Jarvais scored 17 points and Marley Jarvais added 13, leading the Eagles (9-7) to a win over the Red Storm (7-9) in Scarborough.

Helena Bukarac paced the Red Storm with 20 points, including six 3-pointers.

BOOTHBAY 31, OAK HILL 30: Tatum French scored seven of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Seahawks (4-13) edged the Raiders (3-15) in Wales.

Maddie Orchard added eight points for Boothbay, which trailed 24-21 heading into the final eight minutes.

Mackenzie Wardwell led Oak Hill with nine points, while Kendall Theriault hit two 3-pointers and had eight points.

MARSHWOOD 57, MASSABESIC 35: Isabelle Tice scored 11 of her 19 points in the first quarter, sparking the Hawks (15-1) to a 16-4 lead en route to a win over the Mustangs (5-12) in South Berwick.

Sarah Theriault added 18 points, going 12 for 14 at the free-throw line.

Lydia Desrochers paced Massabesic with nine points.

LEWISTON 40, BONNY EAGLE 28: Ella Beaudoin scored 20 points to lead the Blue Devils (3-13) over the Scots (1-15) in Lewiston.

Bailey Tardif-Mockler made two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.

Sophia Gaudiano led Bonny Eagle with seven points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

BOYS HOCKEY

FALMOUTH 3, MARSHWOOD 2: The Navigators (10-2) rallied from two goals down to beat the Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (7-5) in Dover, New Hampshire.

Rowan Hinkley got the winner, assisted by Henry Whiting, with 2:03 remaining. Hinkley set up Jacoby Porter on a power play in the second period to start the rally. Cale Hanson tied it with an unassisted power-play goal late in the second.

Emmett Hammond and Drew Vessels scored for the Knighthawks, both assisted by Brody Langella.

Falmouth goalie Dan Rawding stopped 21 shots, while Connor Lentz made 30 saves for the Knighthawks.

THURSDAY’S GIRLS HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 6, GREELY 0: Lauren Labbe scored four times, and the Dragons (13-4) had a 40-1 advantage in shots on goal against Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (0-17) at Bowdoin College’s Watson Arena.

Elysia Palmer contributed a goal and an assist, Tess Welch also scored, and Gillian Countway had two assists.

