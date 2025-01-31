We’ve made it to the end of January and there are 48 days until the first day of spring!
That’s cause for celebration, or at the very least a toast.
That’s where our handy Happy Hour guide comes in. Take your pick of places and enjoy.
Or perhaps you want a specific game plan? Look no further than columnist Leslie Bridgers’ Old Port pub crawl, complete with map. With five suggested spots including RiRa, DiMillo’s and Bonfire, a good time is guaranteed.
If you’re more the type to stay in and watch Netflix but still want to enjoy a few cold ones, consider a run to the recently opened Brew England in Biddeford. The store stocks 171 beers, with more than half of them from Maine.
If you love all things vintage, be sure to head to Brick South at Thompson’s Point on Sunday. The Lost & Found Market features dozens of vendors selling everything vintage under the sun. Plus you can pose for tintype photos and hit up a food truck while you’re there. We’ve got details in our weekly Best Bets roundup.
