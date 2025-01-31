Gorham, home to the University of Southern Maine’s flagship campus, is considered a bedroom community for the Greater Portland area. In 2024, Redfin reported data that potential homebuyers from the Boston area searched Gorham properties more than any other metro area, including New York and Washington, D.C.

40 MAHLON AVE — $697,000

3 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,325 SF

Details like the kitchen’s natural pine ceiling and crown molding add to the charm of this spacious 1985 Cape on 2.35 acres with two ponds. Pictures show cathedral ceilings and beams, a fireplace, built-ins and a spa-tub in the primary bath. The swimming pool appears to be fully fenced in. The security system, central air, whole home generator, attached two car garage and included home warranty are accompanied by a recent $6,000 list price reduction. Represented by Davian Akers, Keller Williams Realty Greater Portland. See full listing.

16 GLORIA STREET — $565,000

4 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,600 SF

Sitting on a 1.39-acre lot, this 1976 colonial with attached two-car garage appears to be move-in ready. The first floor has an L-shaped, tile-floored kitchen with shiplap wainscoting in the breakfast nook. From here, sliding doors lead to a screened-in porch. Photos also show a brick fireplace, wood beams and a workshop in the basement. Personal taste may dictate cosmetic updates. The home is on private water and shares quarterly costs with a homeowner’s association. Represented by David Haydym, EXP Realty, LLC. See full listing.

67 NARRAGANSETT STREET — $474,900

4 beds, 1.5 baths 1,768 SF

Built in 1960, this split-level cape has been updated to include interior paint, new windows, vinyl siding, a remodeled bathroom, and in the kitchen, stainless appliances and butcher block counter and island tops. This space flows into a living room with sliding glass doors to a patio. The listing says other improvements include shiplap walls with white beams in the lower level and a new washer dryer in the unfinished basement. Represented by Fred Andrews, Spectrum Real Estate. See the full listing.

