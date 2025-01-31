A Superior Court judge has struck down a man’s appeal in a three-decades-old murder case, saying new DNA evidence wasn’t substantial enough to warrant a new trial.

Dennis Dechaine is serving life in prison after he was convicted in 1989 of the murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of 12-year-old Sarah Cherry.

“Sarah Cherry was twelve years old when she suffered and died,” Superior Court Justice Bruce Mallonee wrote in a Thursday ruling. “Had she lived, she would now be approaching fifty. This case is exhausted. Perhaps now the poor dead child might rest.”

Cherry was found dead in the woods in Bowdoin in July 1988. Dechaine, whose truck and other personal items were found near the crime scene, has maintained his innocence ever since. He says those items were planted while he was lost in the same woods getting high.

He brought forth new DNA evidence in a two-day hearing in Knox County Superior Court in April — showing testing that revealed a different male’s DNA on the scarf used to choke Cherry and on one of her fingernails.

This isn’t Dechaine’s first time bringing similar evidence to the courtroom. Maine’s highest court rejected his request for a new trial in 2015.

Despite the more recent testing, Mallonee said in Thursday’s ruling that although the newest evidence is interesting, it is “weak, vague, and without practical meaning,” and doesn’t undermine the old evidence that supported the jury’s original decision.

“It is simply another evidentiary anomaly that cannot be accounted for by the existing record,” Mallonee wrote.

The judge pointed out the limitations of the evidence, saying it doesn’t fully rule out Dechaine as a suspect or link a new suspect to the crime. Any DNA attached to the items in the woods is over 36 years old now, Mallonee said, and the items were handled by many different people who weren’t wearing gloves or any other protective gear.

Although Dechaine’s attorneys have said their aim is not to identify other suspects, some researchers in the University of Virginia School of Law have pointed to notorious serial killer Richard Marc Evonitz, who was in Maine at the time, as a possible suspect.

Regardless, Mallonee said Dechaine’s new evidence doesn’t stack up against the rest that was originally presented at the trial in 1988, including tire tracks found near where Cherry’s body was found that matched Dechaine’s truck, and what police believed to be self-incriminating statements Dechaine made.

Dechaine has repeatedly disputed the officers’ claims, saying his alleged admissions were taken out of context or were just untrue.

This story will be updated.

