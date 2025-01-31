I was pleased to see the MainePERS fossil fuels divestment issue receive some attention in a Press Herald op-ed (“MainePERS continues to bet on fossil fuels,” Jan. 15). The state’s retirement system has only one year left of the five years the law, L.D. 99, has given it to divest from fossil fuel company investments. It has done very little so far to meet this legal mandate.

Aside from the obvious harm to the Earth, fossil fuels are becoming a less profitable investment. It is more difficult, and therefore more costly, to extract oil and gas from the earth. Oil companies are trying to make hay while the sun shines. It makes me cringe to think that in Maine, we are helping them do just that through the actions of our state retirement system.

MainePERS should understand that many people are watching and waiting for it to meet its obligation. We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to not let this truly important issue slide.

Marian Flaherty

Waterville

