The Maine Celtics ended the game with a 10-1 run to beat the Iowa Wolves, 103-94, in an NBA G League contest Friday night at the Portland Expo.
JD Davison led Maine with 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Baylor Scheierman contributed 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
The Celtics made 14 of their first 16 shots, building a 36-21 lead.
Iowa fought back to tie the game late in the second quarter, however, despite Davison’s 20 first-half points.
The game stayed close after that, until James Banks III snapped a 93-93 tie with a dunk off a pass from Davison. Consecutive baskets from Scheierman, Jay Scrubb and Anton Watson helped Maine secure the win.
