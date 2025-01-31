Isaac Dufort scored the go-ahead goal on a power play at 13:26 of the second period, Tommy Cormier recorded two goals and an assist, and the Trois-Rivières Lions pulled away Friday night for a 5-1 ECHL win over the Maine Mariners in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.

Dufort’s goal came five seconds after a hooking penalty on Wyllum Deveaux, who scored Maine’s only goal. Cormier then made it 3-1 at 17:43, just four seconds after Maine killed off another penalty.

