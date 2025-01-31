Isaac Dufort scored the go-ahead goal on a power play at 13:26 of the second period, Tommy Cormier recorded two goals and an assist, and the Trois-Rivières Lions pulled away Friday night for a 5-1 ECHL win over the Maine Mariners in Trois-Rivières, Quebec.
Dufort’s goal came five seconds after a hooking penalty on Wyllum Deveaux, who scored Maine’s only goal. Cormier then made it 3-1 at 17:43, just four seconds after Maine killed off another penalty.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.