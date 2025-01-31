BROOKLIN – Richard Joseph Grosh, 97 years old, died peacefully at his home in Brooklin, Maine on the morning of Jan. 23, 2025. Dick was born Oct. 29, 1927, in Fort Wayne, Ind.

He entered Purdue University in 1945, but his education was interrupted in March 1946 for service in the United States Army where he served in the Counterintelligence Corps in occupied Japan until September 1947. He returned to Purdue and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering in 1950. Thereafter he worked for the Capehart-Farnsworth Corporation studying infrared and electron-optic devices. Homer Capehart and Philo Farnsworth were famous for inventing numerous devices including the coin-operated juke box and the television. Many years later Dick enjoyed seeing the Broadway play written by Aaron Sorkin about Philo Farnsworth and his battle with David Sarnoff, head of RCA because Sarnoff had stolen his design for the television.

After a stint with Philo, Dick returned to Purdue, received a PhD in 1953, became a professor of mechanical engineering and by 1967 was Dean of the School of Engineering. During this period, he was engaged in teaching and research in the fields of heat transfer, fluid mechanics and thermodynamics. His research was sponsored by the Atomic Energy Commission and the National Science Foundation among others. He was the author of more than 100 articles on technical and educational issues.

In 1971, Dick was appointed president of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY and agreed to serve for five years. Students held a sit-in as the result of his appointment, deeming him a member of the “military industrial complex.” However, they soon came to value his presence as he was responsible for innovations in the educational programs, notably a graduate program in computer science and Center for Technology Assessment. He also established a modern sports and recreation center, renovated the dining hall, created new parking facilities and graduate housing units. Construction of the Folsom Library was begun. While president of Rensselaer, Grosh served as trustee of Troy Savings Bank, Emma Willard School, and the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities of New York State. He was elected director of the National Commercial Bank & Trust Company, Sterling Drug Company, and Ranco Inc. He was chairman of the Awards Committee of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), and chair of the NAE Committee on Minorities in Engineering.

His tenure at Rensselaer had stretched to six years when he left New York and became Chairman and CEO of Ranco Inc. in Columbus, Ohio. While there he served as a director for the Chamber of Commerce, and the Capital Association for the Performing Arts while at the same time continuing to maintain his interest in technical education by serving the Ohio Board of Regents and State Office of Education as Chairman of the Commission on Vocational and Technical Education. He retired from Ranco in 1987.

Dick and his first wife of 35 years, Susan Ankenbruck, who died far too young, raised six children together: Katherine Johnson (Craig), Anton Grosh (Barb), Richard Grosh (Michelle), John Grosh (Martha), Jane Allgair (Greg) and Susie Smith (Helmut). He later married his wife of nearly 40 years, Suzanne, and the family expanded with the addition of her three children: Laurie Gordon (Bruce), David Klyce (Kelly) and Juli Briskman. Together, Dick and Suzanne have 14 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

After he and Suzanne retired in 1987, they sailed their boat from Ohio out the St. Lawrence and down the east coast before moving to Maine in 1992. Shortly thereafter, Dick was asked by the Maine Maritime Academy (MMA) board to draft a long-range plan for that institution. Thus began his long association with the Academy for which he had so much affection and respect. He was appointed by the governor to serve as a Trustee at MMA in 1998 and served on the board for 15 years. In fact, it was cadets at MMA who sprang into action when, at age 84, during his last board meeting he went into cardiac arrest. They cooly, calmly and competently saved his life.

In addition to being an avid sailor, amateur astronomer, trained pilot, and distance cycler, Dick was a skilled woodworker who turned out numerous reproductions of 18th century furniture. He also retained a wealth of knowledge about classical music, though not a musician himself. It can truly be said that he was a Renaissance man who will be missed by his family and his community.

A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Richard Grosh will be celebrated at Blue Hill Congregational Church, Blue Hill Maine, on Feb. 8, 2025, at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Dick’s memory can be made to:

the Brooklin Fire

Department

P.O. Box 17

Brooklin, ME 04616 or to:

Peninsula Ambulance Corps

46 Water St.

Blue Hill, ME 04614

﻿

