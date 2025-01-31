ORONO — With its forward lines mixed and matched because of injuries and a suspension, the University of Maine men’s hockey team needed to find a spark in another way. Against Northeastern at Alfond Arena on Friday night, that spark came from the penalty-killing unit.

Maine was a perfect 5 for 5 on the penalty kill, including three kills in six-and-a-half-minute span in the third period, and that was the difference in a 3-1 win over the Huskies.

“We got through it, and the guys battled hard. That third period, killing three penalties in a row, that’s gutsy. I’m really proud of the guys,” Maine coach Ben Barr said.

Getting through it was the right way to put it, because Friday night, the Black Bears (16-5-3) were onion-skin thin at forward.

Maine’s fourth line was centered by freshman Thomas Pichette, playing in just his eighth game of the season. On left wing was junior Aidan Carney, a junior who had not seen game action since the 2022-23 season, and the son of UMaine Hall of Famer Keith Carney, an all-American defenseman for the Black Bears from 1988-91 before his 19-year NHL career. At right wing was sophomore Liam Lesakowski, a defenseman by trade.

Ross Mitton was serving a one-game suspension issued by Hockey East following his game misconduct in Maine’s 2-2 tie against UConn on Jan. 18. Captain Lynden Breen was still out following a leg injury Nov. 30 at RPI. Anthony Calafiore has an upper body injury, and Charlie Russell was out after an injury Jan. 17 against UConn.

Mitton can return for Sunday’s game against UMass. Barr said he’s unsure if any of the injured Black Bears will play.

Nicholas Niemo, who has spent most of the season skating on the third or fourth line, was at right wing on the top line with center Harrison Scott and left wing Thomas Freel. Oskar Komarov, who also has spent most of this season as a bottom-six forward, was the right wing on the second line with center Nolan Renwick and left wing Taylor Makar.

Maine scored three goals for just the second time in eight games since the holiday break. Each time, the third was an empty netter. With the offense struggling to generate goals, and in another close game, killing penalties was essential to Maine’s success. Barr credited assistant coach Alfie Michaud for the work he’s done with the penalty killing unit in the two weeks since Maine’s last game.

“That was a huge emphasis for us the last two weeks, getting our penalty kill down. It stepped up big for us. (Northeastern) is a really skilled power play. I thought we did a good job,” said defenseman David Breazeale, a senior co-captain. “Gave them a few chances, but it’s nice we have the best goalie in the country (Albin Boija, who made 20 saves) out there to bail you out when you make mistakes. We need to continue improving on it, but obviously that’s a good stepping stone for us.”

Makar scored at 19:31 of the second to give Maine a 2-1 lead. The Black Bears went on the penalty kill at 3:45 of the third when Carney was whistled for checking from behind. Two seconds after the Black Bears killed off that penalty, they were hit with too many men on the ice, essentially giving Northeastern (9-12-3) four consecutive minutes of power-play time.

“It feels like you’re chasing it, you know, but that goes to our culture and character as a team. We love those moments. We thrive in those moments. We were able to step up,” Breazeale said.

The final penalty kill came midway through the third, after Freel was called for hooking at 10:13. The injuries and Mitton’s suspension meant new players had to step up on the penalty killing units, Breazeale said, but they played well. Especially Owen Fowler.

“Fowler was out there doing a really good job, especially when Freel was in the box. Everyone’s dialing in to what we’re doing on the penalty kill,” Breazeale said.

It was Fowler who got Maine’s offense going with a short-handed goal 1:19 into the second. With Harrison Scott in the box for tripping, Fowler tipped a Josh Nadeau shot past Huskies goalie Cameron Whitehead for a 1-0 lead.

“Josh just kind of threw it to the net, and luckily I was kind of right there,” Fowler said.

“I don’t think we sat back. Some other games prior, we kind of sat back and sat on our heels, and I think tonight we were always on our toes and pushing the pace, not letting them come to us. We were bringing it to them.”

Penalty killing is a mindset, said Fowler, and it’s something the Black Bears have to take pride in.

“When you get the chance to clear it, clear it. When you get the chance to block a shot, put pressure, do your job and go to work,” Fowler said.

