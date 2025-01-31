SOUTH PORTLAND — Before Friday night’s game with Cheverus, South Portland girls basketball coach Brianne Maloney pointed out to her players that they hadn’t beaten the Stags before.

They have now.

Mya Lawrence scored 15 points, Emma Travis added 13, and South Portland rallied from a miserable offensive performance in the first half to defeat Cheverus, 59-47. It’s the first victory for the Red Riots (13-3) over the Stags since 2020.

“Before the game, our coach said ‘Remember the last time you beat Cheverus?’ And there was a pause, because we had never beaten Cheverus,” Lawrence said. “It was the biggest game for us, and we came out and brought the energy.”

The victory avenged a 57-47 loss to Cheverus, the defending Class AA champions, on Dec. 17.

“We had a pretty rough game the first time we played Cheverus,” Lawrence said. “It’s kind of just shown how much we’ve grown as a team since that first game. We’ve just gotten so much better as a whole team, not just our starting five.”

Cheverus (11-5) got 12 points from Kylie Lamson and eight apiece from Rachel Feeley, Abby Kelly and freshman Holly Irahoza, but had to battle early foul trouble for Lamson and let a 21-15 halftime lead slip away while she was on the bench.

“We played great defense in the first half, I had some girls out there in the second half that don’t know the defense too well, and it crossed us,” Stags coach Bill Goodman said. “But South Portland played great. They made the shots, they got rebounds and they deserved to win.”

The Red Riots did very little of that in the first half, shooting 6 for 34 (18%) while committing 10 turnovers.

“We talked at halftime about settling for a lot of those shots. We thought those players could get to the basket,” Maloney said. “That’s what we’ve really been encouraging them to do. It allows for more to happen. … That’s exactly what we did in the second half.”

One player who had been part of the first-half freeze got them going. Held scoreless through the first two quarters, Lawrence came alive in the third, scoring 10 points in the first six minutes as the Red Riots turned the 21-15 deficit into a 34-26 lead.

“I had a rough first shooting half, and that’s kind of my role on the team, so I got a little down on myself,” Lawrence said. “But my teammates really brought me up and told me to keep shooting. You’ve just got to keep shooting through it.”

South Portland hit four threes during the 26-point third quarter, but relied just as much on a transition game that was sparked by better rebounding and that got everybody involved. Annie Whitmore (11 points) and Destiny Peter (11 points) also finished in double figures.

“That’s who we are as a team,” Travis said. “It can’t just be one of us. It has to be all five of us out there, contributing.”

