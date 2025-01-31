Teams competing in the 34th National U.S. Toboggan Championships make practice runs
The general public could ride in the chute before the weekend’s events at the Snow Ball in Camden. Photos by Portland Press Herald photographer Gregory Rec.
Gianna Calderon tumbles off her toboggan and rolls over her riding partner Hannah Scott at the end of their run down the toboggan chute at the Snow Bowl in Camden on Friday afternoon. The general public and teams who are competing in the weekend’s 34th annual National U.S. Toboggan Championships could ride in the chute.
Alesx Nigro of Rockland carries a toboggan on his head while walking to Tobogganville at the Camden Snow Bowl in Camden on Friday afternoon.
Rob Roy of Rockland adjusts his goggles and Barry Goldberg of St. George grabs hold of the rope at the front of their toboggan just before heading down the chute at the Snow Bowl in Camden on Friday afternoon.
Hannah Scott, left, and Gianna Calderon get spun around backward on their toboggan while crossing Hosmer Pond after exiting the toboggan chute at the end of their at the Snow Bowl in Camden on Friday afternoon.
Two people speed down the toboggan chute at the Snow Bowl in Camden on Friday afternoon.
Team members Barry Goldberg, Rob Roy, Adam Lachman and Greg Soutiea, who go by the team name Toboggan or Not Toboggan, head down the chute at the Snow Bowl in Camden on Friday afternoon. It was the first run of the toboggan that Lachman and Goldberg built themselves. Their team is competing in the 34th annual National U.S. Toboggan Championships, which are being held on Saturday and Sunday.
Luisa Wolcott-Breen, front, and Amanda Newcombe ride their toboggan across Hosmer Pond after exiting the toboggan chute at the Snow Bowl in Camden on Friday afternoon.
A group takes a run down the ice-coated toboggan chute at the Snow Bowl in Camden on Friday afternoon.
Two people take a run down the toboggan chute at the Snow Bowl in Camden on Friday afternoon.
