Senior guard Jonny Patenaude scored 40 points Saturday as Gray-New Gloucester boosted its hopes of qualifying for the Class A South tournament by rolling to a 69-56 boys basketball win over Greely, in Cumberland.

It was the fourth straight win for the reigning Class A state champions after a 2-10 start. The Patriots led 34-17 at halftime, then put the game out of reach by outscoring Greely 24-9 in the third quarter, fueled by 16 points from Patenaude.

Colby Mitchell chipped in with 15 points.

Kade Ippolito (14 points), Rocky Axelsen (12) and Ethan Michaud (10) scored in double figures for Greely (9-8), which has lost fourth in a row.

BIDDEFORD 76, WESTBROOK 68: Travis Edgerton scored 10 of his 21 points in the first quarter as the Tigers (9-7) jumped out to a nine-point lead in their win over the Blue Blazes (3-14) at Biddeford.

Owen Sylvain added 18 points, while Kelly O’Guinn and Landon Sirois each scored 12.

Advertisement

Gio Staples led Westbrook with 25 points. Moses Semuhoza finished with 12 and John Cubahiro had 10.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 52, WAYNFLETE 45: Trot Moody and Brady Plante each scored 15 points to lead the Seagulls (7-9) over the Flyers (8-9) at Old Orchard Beach.

Waynflete erased an 11-point deficit in the third quarter, pulling into a 36-36 tie, but OOB started the fourth quarter with a 12-3 run. The Flyers then closed to within 48-45 before Riley Provencher and Moody each made two free throws in the final 21 seconds.

Moody sank four 3-pointers.

Waynflete got 23 points from JJ Carlo and 11 from Jed Alsup.

YORK 62, YARMOUTH 40: Lucas Ketchum scored 21 points, Patrick Beauchesne added 14, and the Wildcats (17-0) handled the Clippers (9-7) in York.

Advertisement

Reese MacDonald contributed 13 points for the Wildcats, who outscored Yarmouth 40-25 in the second half.

Evan Oranellas led Yarmouth with 16 points.

KENNEBUNK 61, CAPE ELIZABETH 38: Cole Perkins scored 19 points, Max Andrews and Theo Pow each added 11, and the Rams (11-6) used 25-6 second-quarter advantage to take control against the Capers (5-11) in Kennebunk.

Josh Rosen had 10 points and Owen Beaureguard scored nine for the Capers, who made nine 3-pointers, including two by Rosen and three by Beaureguard.

POLAND 49, LAKE REGION 39: Lucas Ketchum scored 21 points, Patrick Beauchesne added 14, and the Wildcats (17-0) handled the Clippers (9-7) in York.

Reese MacDonald contributed 13 points for the Wildcats, who outscored Yarmouth 40-25 in the second half.

Advertisement

Evan Oranellas led Yarmouth with 16 points.

LEAVITT 49, MORSE 47: Colin Schlobohm’s basket with two seconds remaining lifted the Hornets (8-8) over the Shipbuilders (4-13) in Turner.

After Leavitt’s Cooper Morin tied the game at 47 with 3-pointer, Schlobohm converted on a post-up move after a pass from Jacob Gibbs.

Schlobohm led the Hornets with 16 points and eight rebounds. Gibbs had 12 points and five assists.

Waylon Rhorer scored 18 points for Morse.

ST. DOMINIC 81, SACOPEE VALLEY 38: Isaac Yombe finished with 16 points, leading the Saints (15-1) over the Hawks (3-14) in Hiram.

Advertisement

Donel Tangilamesu added 12 points, and four others finished with at least eight.

Silas Nielsen led Sacopee with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KENNEBUNK 45, DEERING 36: Kendall Therrien scored 25 points to lead Kennebunk (11-6) past Deering (2-14) in Portland.

Cenzie Cunningham added 10 points.

Angelina Keo had 15 points and Blake Gayle finished with 11 for Deering.

Advertisement

YORK 47, YARMOUTH 37: Nya Avery scored 20 points and Piper Catanese added 16, leading the Wildcats (10-7) past the Clippers (7-9) in York.

Marian Pitney sank three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for Yarmouth. Rory Tompkins also reached double figures with 10 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 63, GREELY 33: Izzy Morelli paced a balanced attack with 13 points as the Patriots (13-3) beat the Rangers (6-11) in Cumberland.

Abbey Steele added 12 points on four 3-pointers, and Ella Kenney finished with 10 points.

Greely got 11 points from Avery Bush and nine from Hannah Hussey.

Copy the Story Link