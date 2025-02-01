Hussson coach Kissy Walker earned her 600th career victory as the Eagles beat the Presque Isle, 71-61, in a North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball game on Saturday in Presque Isle.

Walker, who has been Husson’s coach since the 1989-90 season and has a career record of 600-307, is the second Maine college coach to reach the milestone. Gary Fifield won 660 games for the University of Southern Maine women’s basketball team.

Lauren Cook scored 22 points for the Eagles (12-10, 9-1 NAC).

Anaira Ayala had 26 points for the Owls (4-4, 3-8).

