Hussson coach Kissy Walker earned her 600th career victory as the Eagles beat the Presque Isle, 71-61, in a North Atlantic Conference women’s basketball game on Saturday in Presque Isle.
Walker, who has been Husson’s coach since the 1989-90 season and has a career record of 600-307, is the second Maine college coach to reach the milestone. Gary Fifield won 660 games for the University of Southern Maine women’s basketball team.
Lauren Cook scored 22 points for the Eagles (12-10, 9-1 NAC).
Anaira Ayala had 26 points for the Owls (4-4, 3-8).
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.