Congratulations to the Senate GOP for reaching the height of festering sycophancy to the new president. They prevailed in confirming the most inappropriate secretary of defense in U.S. history.

The only GOP holdouts were two strong women, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, and a repentant Mitch McConnell — too late seeing the error of his ways in stifling impeachment — and all the Democrats. The rest of the GOP senators remained in full groveling positions, clearly scrambling to see who could be first in line for boot-licking.

The winning contestant in Trump’s new apprentice game is a TV host with a court record of being booted from two military organizations for mistreating women, misusing funds and excessive boozing, apparently a winning trifecta. With little management experience, he scorns any non-white male, gay, trans or female person, and holds the view that international law, human rights and civilian casualties are a nuisance for warriors.

He will oversee more than 3 million personnel, the U.S. nuclear arsenal and an $800 billion budget. Yet he was unable, under questioning, to describe any vision for our most dire national security threats. That’s all OK, because he’ll ferret out all the woke, and doesn’t call dead soldiers “suckers and losers.”

Dawn Leland

Portland

