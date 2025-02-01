JD Davison recorded 24 points and 10 assists, and Baylor Scheierman gave Maine some breathing room with a 3-pointer in the final minute as the Celtics held on for a 100-95 win over the Birmingham Squadron in an NBA G League game Saturday night at the Portland Expo.

Davison’s layup with 2:39 left broke a 90-90 tie, and he added two free throws for a 94-90 lead. After Birmingham cut the deficit to 94-93, Scheierman’s 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining made it 97-93, and he scored Maine’s final three points from the free-throw line.

Scheierman finished with 20 points.

