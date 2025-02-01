Maine held Vermont to three points in the fourth quarter on its way to a 45-39 win in an America East women’s basketball game on Saturday in Orono.
The Black Bears (12-10, 7-2 America East), who have won five straight games, held a 37-36 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Catamounts (12-11, 7-2) didn’t score until Nikola Priede made a free throw with 5:05 left in the quarter.
Asta Blauenfeldt and Sarah Talon each had 11 points for Maine. Caroline Bornemann added six points and 12 rebounds.
Catherine Gilwee scored 12 points and Anna Olson grabbed 11 rebounds for Vermont.
